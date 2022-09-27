GALETON — Clear skies, mild temperatures and Berger Lake as a backdrop highlighted the 17th annual Fall Festival, held on Saturday, Sept. 24 at Jack J. Collins Memorial Park here.

Vendors offered all different kinds of items for purchase. While many enjoyed foods from several food trucks in attendance, others walked around snacking on cotton candy, freshly made donuts, maple sugar-coated walnuts and fried dough, just to name a few.

