GALETON — Clear skies, mild temperatures and Berger Lake as a backdrop highlighted the 17th annual Fall Festival, held on Saturday, Sept. 24 at Jack J. Collins Memorial Park here.
Vendors offered all different kinds of items for purchase. While many enjoyed foods from several food trucks in attendance, others walked around snacking on cotton candy, freshly made donuts, maple sugar-coated walnuts and fried dough, just to name a few.
The Galeton Senior Center had items for sale, with the proceeds going to support the construction of the Galeton Splash Pad, which will be constructed sometime in 2024.
Several vendors noted attendance was good and that sales were brisk.
Many handmade items, including clothing, jewelry and more were on display, giving shoppers great choices for upcoming holiday gifts.
Galeton Police Chief, Ian Creech said it was a great day, not only weather-wise, but in the number of people attending the festival.
“There are a lot of people here. That’s definitely good for Galeton,” said Creech.