The Oswayo Valley Memorial Library at 103 Pleasant St., Shinglehouse, will again host a Fall Fest as a fundraiser.
Jane Perkins, a member of the OVML board and organizer of the event, said activities will take place on the street outside, which will be closed to traffic that day.
There will be items from a variety of vendors, wood signs, items made from repurposed pallets, In addition to vendors, she’s invited civic organizations such as the American Legion and 4-H clubs to provide information and activities for children.
She recommends you go hungry as there will be a variety of food: bratwurst, hot dogs, sauerkraut, beef on a weck, soda, water, chips and more. A DJ will spin music during the event, which runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The event is a major fundraiser for the library. Proceeds will be used for library programming, such as the summer reading program where Grace the Pirate gave a presentation to participants.
“All the money we raise goes back to our little community in one way or another,” Perkins said.
In addition, a photographer is taking photographs against a fall-themed backdrop. The photo package, which includes an 8X10, 5X7 and wallet-sized photos, is only $10.
Visitors can also purchase tickets for a gift certificate basket chance auction. The baskets include gift certificates from multiple businesses in the area and a short distance from Shinglehouse.
With the pandemic, foot traffic and financial support have been down, said Perkins. She hopes that people will turn out and enjoy the event.
“Come out for lunch. Come out and socialize, but mostly, come out and support your public library,” said Perkins.