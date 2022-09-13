COUDERSPORT — The Falling Leaves Outdoor Show will give area residents the opportunity to celebrate the season, while raising funds for the Potter County Habitat for Humanity.
Event coordinator Carol Jackson said the festival on Friday, Sept. 30 and Saturday, Oct. 1 includes vendors, concessions, live music, kiddie carnival rides and a parade. It’s an opportunity for the community to come together and enjoy the fall season.
The Falling Leaves Outdoor Show is set up similar to the Maple Festival, another fundraiser of Habitat for Humanity, said Jackson.
“We have vendors around the square. This year we’re going to have a kiddie carnival which we haven’t had for a number of years,” she said.
Activities center around the Courthouse Square, where the vendors, food wagons, inflatables and carnival rides will be set up. The antique car show will be a short distance away behind the Gunzburger building.
The Boys and Girls Club will offer knocker ball, where two people each climb inside a large, inflated sphere, then try to “knock” the other person off their feet. Because of the inflated sphere, the upended person is unable to regain their footing, kind of like a turtle on its back, she said.
“They are fun to watch,” she said.
Vendors are offering a wide array of products, from books to craft items, maple products to laser engraved items, clothing, food, jewelry and more. Covid vaccine shots are available in the Artisan Center across from the Square.
“It’ll be quite a varietyand I know there are a lot that wait to find out what weather is going to be before they decide,” Jackson said. “The Woodmobile will be here this year. I have tried for five years to get them and we finally got them.
The Pennsylvania WoodMobile is a traveling exhibit inside a 34-foot trailer that provides an interactive experience educating visitors about the forest, the sustainable forest products industry, how products are made, and threats to the forests like invasive insects and plants, diseases and white-tailed deer.
In addition, the Farmer’s Market will offer produce and other items each day; the Eliot Ness Museum is open by appointment, and the Historical Society is featuring an Adelphia Exhibit.
The show opens around 9 a.m. each day. It closes Friday night around 8 p.m., after the 6 p.m. candlelight vigil by A Way Out, a domestic violence service. Saturday’s closing will be sometime after the 3 p.m. parade that runs from Allegany Avenue to 3rd Street.
Proceeds help provide and improve housing for Potter County residents.
“We have built 10 houses in Potter County. We just did nine Brush with Kindness projects,” said Jackson about how funds are used.
Brush with Kindness provides assistance to elderly, income-eligible residents with minor home maintenance and repairs such as interior painting, powerwashing, new skirting, ramp and gate, soffit and facia fixes, and minor repairs. Habitat for Humanity plans to continue the Brush with Kindness projects through the winter, if volunteers are available, and next summer.
For more information on Habitat for Humanity, visit pottercountyhabitat.weebly.com.