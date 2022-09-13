COUDERSPORT — The Falling Leaves Outdoor Show will give area residents the opportunity to celebrate the season, while raising funds for the Potter County Habitat for Humanity.

Event coordinator Carol Jackson said the festival on Friday, Sept. 30 and Saturday, Oct. 1 includes vendors, concessions, live music, kiddie carnival rides and a parade. It’s an opportunity for the community to come together and enjoy the fall season.

