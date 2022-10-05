COUDERSPORT — The leaves have only started falling on the town square here, but residents and visitors celebrated the season Sept. 30 and Oct. 1 at the Falling Leaves Festival.
The two-day event featured live music, a car show, open houses at the Eliot Ness Museum and Potter County Historical Society Museum, along with food concessions, vendors, inflatables, kiddie carnival rides and a parade.
Although rain threatened, it never quite fell by the time the parade came down Main Street.
On the Square, the public snacked on food while listening to music, using lawn chairs, stone memorial benches and sometimes the base of a monument for seating.
Tasha VanSickles said sales were brisk at Freeze Dried Emporium. She only began commercially freeze drying food in October 2021. She started small, but now ships all over the United States and owns three freeze dryers.
She offers more than 50 products ranging from freeze dried ice cream sandwiches to dill pickles, fruits and vegetables, and desserts and candy like cheesecake, jello and Skittles.
What’s the allure of freeze dried food?
“The texture,” said VanSickles. “Freeze drying brings out the sweetness of food. Also, a candy which you know has been stickly becomes light and airy.”
VanSickles also brought hickory syrup from friend Doug Drewes’ Mifflintown farm, made from the bark instead of the sap of a shagbark hickory tree.
“I’ve sold a lot of syrup. The original is popular and the blueberry and bourbon barrel,” she said. “You can use it on anything, like maple syrup.”
Another sweet provider is D’s Queen Bees of Port Allegany with honey products, raw honey and infused honey along with goat milk and honey soap and wax melts.
A beekeeper for seven years, Dylan Major only began attending vendor events this year.
Honey, he said, never spoils. Three thousand year old honey has been found in tombs.
While honey may crystalize, don’t throw it out. To bring it back, just drop the sealed bottle or jar into hot water to return it to liquid form.
His favorite honey snack is a hot garlic-infused honey, eaten with pretzels. The garlic adds a savory depth to the honey with the pepper flakes kicking in for some heat at the end.
Artist Emily Wolfe of Agape Artistry has a long family tradition of entrepreneurship. Agape, which is the Greek word for love, was the name given to the manufacturing firm by her family. She kept the name, but has ventured into the arts, painting murals, making wind chimes, jewelry and stringing together intricately beaded hanging basket holders.
“I design things,” she said.
Fishing line makes the hanging baskets strong; Wolfe makes them beautiful.
“I like to take something that’s trendy and take it in a new direction,” she said.