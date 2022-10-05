COUDERSPORT — The leaves have only started falling on the town square here, but residents and visitors celebrated the season Sept. 30 and Oct. 1 at the Falling Leaves Festival.

The two-day event featured live music, a car show, open houses at the Eliot Ness Museum and Potter County Historical Society Museum, along with food concessions, vendors, inflatables, kiddie carnival rides and a parade.

