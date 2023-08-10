SHINGLEHOUSE — A Civil War veterans gravestone has been restored and his family has rediscovered his story to pass on to future generations.
The Sharon Center Cemetery on Route 44 was the scene of a family visit on Sunday, Aug. 6. Dick Crandall, his wife Ginny, son Jason, grandson and granddaughter-in-law Tyler and Jeannette; and granddaughter Lauren and fiance Tyson traveled from Wyoming, N.Y. to the rural scene to restore the grave of Dick’s great-grandfather and his wife, Anne.
The story started with a random discovery among several books being discarded by a local library, Dick said. In one book, “Presidents, Soldiers and Statesmen,” he read about a Civil War soldier with whom he shared a name, Benjamin Franklin Crandall.
Included in the listing were Benjamin’s children: Claude R. Crandall, the same name as Dick’s grandfather, along with Alice, Nancy and George, the same as his father’s aunts and uncles.
Concluding that this was, indeed, his great-grandfather, Dick embarked on a journey of discovery. He learned about his ancestor, a farmer who felt called to enlist with the NY Volunteers in late 1861 and was wounded a year later at the Battle of Fredericksburg (Va.). After a year’s recovery, Benjamin Crandall re-upped in a different branch of the NY Volunteers and fought in major battles for the remainder of the war.
“After he had been home a few months, he reenlisted, this time in a different company of NY Volunteers,” Dick said. “They sent him west to Tennessee and Mississippi and Georgia.”
He was part of General Sherman’s March to the Sea, severing supply lines for the Confederacy and psychologically draining the civilian supporters. Benjamin Crandall fought at the Battle of Lookout Mountain near Chattanooga, Tenn., using heavy fog to seize control of the Confederate-held overlook.
“It was interesting just to see our history back to 1632 when our first ancestor came over from Wales,” Jason said. “Reading all the places he fought at. It was pretty interesting to think that, even after being wounded, he re-enlisted.”
The Crandall family visited the cemetery where Benjamin and his wife, Anna Sealy, are buried. The marble headstone and footstones were blackened with age, the inscriptions barely visible.
Wanting to honor his relative, Dick reached out to the Shinglehouse Post 530 American Legion. The Post and the Potter County Veterans Affairs office supplied the cleaning products and instructions to safely clean the memorials.
On Sunday morning, the Crandall family arrived in force and deployed themselves around the stones, spraying them with water, then cleaner, scrubbing lightly with plastic brushes, rinse and repeat. Water ran in murky green streams down the names and carved design, but the stones lightened and soon the names could be read again.
“It’s something that none of us in the family were aware of,” Dick said.
After fresh flowers were laid, photos were taken and the family loaded into their vehicles to return home and a lunch stop at Texas Hot in Wellsville, N.Y.
Family members said the day was a way to honor the Civil War veteran, and noted their own tradition of service.
Dick’s son Jason served in the Army and two other sons, Craig and Chris, were in the Air Force. Two grandsons served in the Army while a granddaughter is currently in the Air Force.
Benjamin’s brother Harrison served in the Civil War while his wife’s great-grandfather, George Sealy, served in the Revolutionary War.