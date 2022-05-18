The unofficial results are in for the May 17 Primary Election.
Statewide, the U.S. Senate race shows Lt. Gov. John Fetterman with a commanding lead on the Democratic side. Fetterman, who suffered a minor stroke during the final days of the campaign, secured 58.96% of the vote as of Wednesday morning ahead of Conor Lamb with 26.48%, Kenyatta Malcolm with 10.31% and Alexandria Khalil with 4.25%.
Results are too close to call on the Republican side as TV personality Mehmet Oz and David McCormick are neck-and-neck. Oz has 31.38% and McCormick is standing at 31.26%. They were followed by Kathy Barnette with 24.55% Carla Sands at 5.43%, Jeff Bartos at 4.87%, Sean Gale at 1.47% and George Bochetto at 1.05%.
In the governor’s race, Democrat Josh Shapiro is unopposed in the primary.
Republicans voted in support of Doug Mastriano with 44.14% of the vote. He overwhelmed the other candidates as Lou Barletta received 20.39%, Bill McSwain at 15.63%, David White at 9.48%, Melissa Hart at 3.98%, and the remaining candidates Joseph Gale, Jake Corman, Charles Gerow and Nche Zama all receiving 1-2% of the votes.
For lieutenant governor, Democrats supported Austin Davis with 63.12%, followed by Brian Sims with 24.82% and Raymond Sosa at 12.06% of the vote.
Carrie Delrosso rose to the top of a crowded Republican field, securing 25.88% of the votes. She was followed by Richard Saccone at 15.63%, Ted Daniels at 12.28%, Clarice Schillinger at 11.72%, Jeff Coleman at 10.13%, James Jones at 9.02%, Russell Diamond at 5.87% and Christopher Frye at 4.69%.
Potter County voters cast their support as listed below. Write-ins are not included in the unofficial count.
U.S. Senator
Republican: Kathy Barnette 1,058, Mehmet Oz 809, Dave McCormick 875, Carla Sands 260, Jeff Bartos 214, Sean Gale 41, George Bochetto 28
Democrat: John Fetterman 535, Conor Lamb 115, Alex Khalil 29, Malcolm Kenyatta 19
Governor
Republican: Douglas V. Mastriano 1,954, Lou Barletta 358, Jake Corman 245, Bill McSwain 207, Melissa Hart 164, Dave White 146, Nche Zama 141, Joe Gale 115, Charlie Gerow 49
Democrat: Josh Shapiro (unopposed) 643
Lieutenant governor
Republican: Teddy Daniels 901, Rick Saccone 489, Carrie Lewis Delrosso 403, Jeff Coleman 308, James Earl Jones 258, Clarice Schillinger 253, Chris Frye 177, John Brown 145, Russ Diamond 100
Democrat: Austin Davis 468, Ray Sosa 60, Brian Sims 135.
U.S. Congress, 15th District
Republican: Glenn GT Thompson (unopposed) 3,050
Democrat: No candidate
Pa. Representative, 67th District
Republican: Martin T. Causer 2,410, Robert W. Rossman 904
Democrat: No candidate
Committee members
Republican State Committee: Karen C. Cahilly (unopposed) 3,048.
Republican County Chair: Donald P. Kudrick (unopposed) 3,001.
Democratic State Committee: Dennis Goodenough (unopposed) 669
Results for the remaining precinct committee races were unavailable at press time.