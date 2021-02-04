The Coudersport Volunteer Fire Department responded to a structure fire at McDonald’s, located at 104 S. Main Street just before 5 p.m. Monday, Feb. 1.
Coudersport’s Engine 48-1 was the first apparatus on scene, responding under six minutes from time of call, and crews laid five feet of supply line from a hydrant at South Main and Maple Streets and went directly to the ground floor and the roof, CVFD Chief Bryan Phelps wrote. Meanwhile, Coudersport’s Engine 48-2 crews assisted with suppression operations and other crews went to the roof to assist.
A rapid intervention team from Port Allegany arrived on the scene and assembled, and was returned to service after the fire was declared under control. S. Main Street was shut down during these operations, Phelps wrote.
The building is owned by Enrrico Francani and is insured, with a cost estimate of damage to be $13-15,000 dollars with no injuries. The damage was contained by firefighters on the roof and HVAC unit in the front portion of the roof over the dine-in area.
The kitchen area was not affected and with clean-up of water and some other debris, they were able to open the drive-thru within two hours of the incident, the post stated.
CVFD was assisted at the scene by Coudersport Borough Police Department, Station 3 Port Allegany (RIT) and UGI, as well as the help staff and management at the facility.