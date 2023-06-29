DSC_5839.jpg

Recliners line the wall next to the antique glass collection.

 photo by Natalie Kennedy
DSC_5835.jpg

Sandra Kenyon poses in the showroom of Coudy Couches and More, the former Village Carpets she recently purchased.

COUDERSPORT — The refurbished barn on the edge of the borough is now home to Coudy Couches and More.

Sandra and Kevin Kenyon decided to purchase the former Village Carpets after it closed last year following the death of the owner, Bruce Trowbridge.

DSC_5840.jpg
DSC_5837.jpg
DSC_5836.jpg

Sandra Kenyon poses in the showroom of Coudy Couches and More, the former Village Carpets she recently purchased.

Tags