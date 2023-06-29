COUDERSPORT — The refurbished barn on the edge of the borough is now home to Coudy Couches and More.
Sandra and Kevin Kenyon decided to purchase the former Village Carpets after it closed last year following the death of the owner, Bruce Trowbridge.
Updated: June 30, 2023 @ 2:36 am
“I discovered we needed some furniture,” Sandra Kenyon said. “This was closed at the time. I hated to just have it close, so I convinced my husband we needed to do this.”
The couple currently own and operate Hauber’s Jewelry. The building is a landmark of sorts in the borough. The Erway family first owned the building and used it as a grill and game room for youths for several years. Trowbridge purchased it and converted it into a furniture store.
Sandra Kenyon felt compelled to buy and reopen the furniture store, as much for the residents as for the economy.
“We’re seeing too many businesses close,” she said. “It’s never good for a small town to have businesses close.”
With the help of Susan Trowbridge, the former owner’s widow, the two families sealed the deal.
“We appreciate the effort Susan has given to this endeavor to keep the business in Coudersport,” Sandra Kenyon said.
Some of the former inventory remains, and Kenyon is working to expand what’s available since buying the store in May. After cleaning and some rearranging, the doors opened recently.
An assortment of Restonic mattresses and foundations arrived this past Friday.
There are La-Z Boy furniture and Best Home furnishings. The Kenyons have also stocked RIZE beds.
Coudy Couches has lift chairs from three companies in stock.
“Right at the moment we are not doing carpets or flooring,” Sandra Kenyon said, noting the challenge of finding an installer.
It’s a work in progress. Some things have changed, while others remained the same, such as the collection of Avon bottles and collectible glass on one wall and her dedication to the customer.
“I’m hoping to have the same philosophy and hard work that I put into the jewelry store,” Sandra Kenyon said.
“I’m also trying to be more personable and friendly.”
There is a learning curve as she transitions from one business to the other.
“I do make mistakes, but I’m working my best to minimize them,” she said.
Coudy Couches already has a presence on Instagram and Facebook, thanks to her niece Rebecca who does the same work for the jewelry store. For more information, follow Coudy Couches on social media or call 814-274-7400.
