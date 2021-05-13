COUDERSPORT — A group of about 20 unmasked people attended the Coudersport school board meeting Monday night to ask the board and administration to relax its masking rules and allow students to be maskless in the buildings.
The people were from the Potter County chapter of “Free PA,” a group of “local citizens working together to support and uphold the Constitution of The United States,” according to its website.
“We the people …. are here to ask that we unmask these kids. This is child abuse. It is unlawful. It’s killing our kids. We need to get these masks off these children,” Dan Cowburn said during the public comment portion of the meeting.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states children above the age of two should wear a mask to help stop the spread of COVID-19. The Pennsylvania Department of Health’s updated masking order requires people to wear a mask while indoors irrespective of physical distance.
Cheryl Main said she was speaking on behalf of the children.
“I’m basically here just to speak for the kids. I heard a comment that kids were happy earlier. They’re not happy. They’re not happy having to wear masks to school, they can’t tell if their friends are smiling, they can’t even talk,” Cheryl Main said. She asked that the board and administration “be brave and stand up and do what is right for the kids.”
Jeff Myers, who has four kids and three step-kids at CASD, said he has traveled “all over this country” during the last six months for his job and has seen “virtually no one” wearing masks.
“I know it appears like people are but it’s only the ones who are being told they have to,” Myers said.
Lillian Cowburn agreed, stating she went to several Trump rallies and therefore did a lot of traveling, and no one wore masks nor got sick. She said people should rely on their immune systems to fight off any sickness.
Previously in the meeting, Superintendent Drew Kyle announced the district received an approximately $14,000 grant for its competitive gaming initiative. It will go toward upgrading 25 computers next to the library into gaming computers. Competitive gaming is an exploding area of interest and gives students an opportunity to earn scholarships and participate in something that doesn’t require them to be athletically inclined, Kyle said.
Lana Marisa, who said she doesn’t have kids at CASD, criticized this and questioned if this was just a way to continue to keep students at a computer beyond COVID-19.
Other people stated kids aren’t focusing on their education while at school, but rather they’re focused on leaving and taking their masks off.
Kyle thanked everyone for their comments.
“There were certain things said this evening that personally I don’t disagree with,” Kyle said. “What I can tell you is as a school board and as a school district, we are doing everything we can to make sure that we keep our kids healthy, safe and happy.
“...I can promise you we are looking for ways to make sure that we are as at least restrictive as possible to students,” Kyle said.
The Potter Leader-Enterprise contacted each board member twice with a request for comment; none responded.
This article has been updated.