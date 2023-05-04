COUDERSPORT — Several, but not all, candidates for county and school district office attended an election forum hosted by Free PA Potter County on Sunday afternoon, April 30.
Scheduled for two hours, the forum went for more than three hours with an estimated 100 people in attendance.
Before the forum, organizer Cheryl Main said each candidate would speak a few minutes, then accept one or two questions. That number differed for each candidate. Some had no questions, while others, including the incumbent county commissioners and current jail warden, were quizzed at length.
In the middle of the event, two individuals took the podium to urge the audience to think about how candidates would react to two specific issues — the declining numbers of emergency responders and a proposed injection well in Clara Township.
Candidates were not held to any time limit. No moderator screened questions; instead, candidates called on audience members.
Appellate court judge
Patricia McCullough, currently a Commonwealth Court appellate judge seeking a Supreme Court seat, opened the forum. She said the state is in a “Constitutional crisis” and gave three reasons to support her: her experience as a trial attorney and appellate judge, her promise to uphold the Constitution as written, and promised to take a stand for the people.
Commissioner
Democratic candidates Jack Keifer and Michael Zenns did not attend. Jenna Gurney was listed on the program, but did not speak.
Loren Fitzgerald said he is a strong leader through his 20-year career in the Air Force, would work to get county departments and employees to work together and he would have the ability and duty to work towards creating more jobs.
Robert Rossman wants to promote growth and independence to stop the outmigration of young adults from the county. He questioned a contract the county has for cell tower service, noting that neighboring counties pay less. He wants to hold all commissioner’s meetings in the evening to promote public attendance. He also wants to adopt an ordinance which he said would allow the county to ignore federal executive orders or mandates, specifically those directed toward the Second Amendment.
Nancy Grupp said, if elected to a second term, would continue working on improving the 911 system. The current board has authorized its vendor to pursue an FCC license to add a channel to improve communication, adopted a rebate to reduce property taxes for volunteer responders and continues to offer to pay for training. She also wants to hold the line on county property taxes.
Incumbent Paul Heimel pointed to his involvement in increasing the payment in lieu of taxes for state forest and game lands which gives an additional $650,000 each year to the county, school districts and municipalities. He would work to make communities more vibrant to reduce young adult out migration and noted the benefits of his 16 years experience in office. He also favors expanding the Veterans Affairs office to secure more funding for veterans.
District Judge
John Northeimer has served as a correction officer and constable. He said he would follow the law and treat everyone the same.
Attorney Rebecca Renn said she is qualified at day one to hear and decide on cases. As an attorney she would not be required to take the training required of non-attorney candidates.
Bryan Phelps has 27 years experience in law enforcement, building the Sweden Township Police Department from the ground up, as county detective and serving on the East Drug Task Force. He is the fire chief for the Coudersport Fire Department.
Garret Morey said as the youngest candidate, he exemplifies a time for change, getting more young people involved and caring for communities.
Prothonotary
Ashley Gledhill spoke via phone as a family emergency called her out of the area. She noted her five years serving as first deputy in the office and serving the public is the most important part of the job.
Brenda Langan is currently financial director of McKean County. If elected, she would arrange to job shadow the prothonotary there at her own expense to learn the job and possibly bring a new perspective to Potter County’s office.
Sheriff
Kevin Siska was a Potter County resident before moving to Alaska and working in law enforcement for 30 years. He returned to Pennsylvania and has spent seven years in the sheriff’s department. He is the only candidate certified to hold the office. “I’m ready to step in and take over.”
Angie Milford has worked at the Potter County Jail for 30 years, starting as a cook/turnkey. She has been warden since 2021 when the county formed a jail board to oversee the jail. She has looked into the 19-week training and said it could be taken in blocks to minimize time away from the job. “I feel confident I could be your sheriff.”
Dan Burnside said the goal of the United Nations is to eliminate rural America. He would not take part to collect guns and supports having the county become a sanctuary for the Second Amendment. “If Uncle Sam comes knocking, who do you want answering the door?” he asked. In response to an audience question, Burnside said he does not consider himself a white supremacist but rather someone who is “racially aware.”
School board
Also speaking were Coudersport school board candidates Paul Simcoe, Region III, and Ken Johnston, Region II.