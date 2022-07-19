At the July 13 council meeting, Galeton borough council agreed to enter stage 1 of its drought ordinance.
Stage 1 calls for voluntary restrictions on lawn watering, washing vehicles and houses, no topping pools.
By enacting the ordinance, if the borough’s water operator decides that stage 2, which sets for mandatory restrictions, is required, it can go into effect immediately.
The council also unanimously agreed to amend the parking ordinance for next year.
Effective in 2023, there will be no overnight parking along Germania Street for at least two weeks prior to the Red Suspender weekend. Overnight parking will be permitted Friday night prior to Saturday.
Residents who live on Germania Street and park on the street will be issued a sticker at no cost to allow for overnight parking in the weeks leading up to the celebration.
Police will run the plate on any vehicle and/or trailer parked there without an issued sticker. Violators will be towed and cited. No barricades will be allowed at all.
Any barricades installed, such as cinder blocks, chairs, ropes, tarps, blankets, rocks, etc., will be removed and disposed of. The individual(s) erecting the barricade will be cited.