GALETON — Resident Linda Voss-Plummer is an accomplished fiber artist who has organized Worldwide Knit in Public day for the past decade. Approximately 40 people gathered to knit, spin and create in Centertown Park on June 11.
Worldwide Knitting in Public Day has been celebrated since 2005 and is the largest knitter-run event in the world.
“We have people here from Pittsburgh, New York State, all over,” Voss-Plummer said.
Stephanie Cornell from Genesee raises sheep and goats and owns The Wool Collector’s Shed in Genesee where she sells fiber arts and goat milk products. Cornell started crocheting six years ago and quickly moved on to knitting, spinning and weaving.
“I was just a natural, I guess,” Cornell said.
Cornell’s 10-year-old son Caden was weaving on an upright loom at Saturday’s event.
“This is satisfying and relaxing,” he said.
Cornell also owns an angora rabbit that Voss-Plummer used in a spinning demonstration.
“The rabbit is rooing, which means shedding,” Voss-Plummer said as she held the rabbit on her lap and threaded its angora fur onto a spinning needle. Pumping the spinning wheel pedals with her feet, Voss-Plummer spun the rabbit’s fur into soft fiber.
Rita Gutowski of Dubois was a first-time attendee. Unlike Cornell, she does not raise her own fiber.
“I just want to buy beautiful wool and make beautiful things,” she said. “I’ve given away hundreds of blankets and sweaters – if I give you one of these, you better know I really like you.”
Resident Nancy Lubera brought a showstopper of a cake that was decorated to look like it had been knitted.
Galeton Mayor Katherine Garrote and County Commissioner Barry Hayman were on hand for Worldwide Knitting in Public day. Garrote read a proclamation declaring June 11 the official Worldwide Knit in Public day in Galeton . praising the event.
“I’m so pleased to have you here,” Hayman said. “Wouldn’t the world be a better place if we spent more time knitting the social fabric together?”