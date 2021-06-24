The Galeton Chamber of Commerce split the proceeds raised during its first King of the Wing between the Goodyear Hose Company and the Gale Hose Ambulance Company.
The Chamber’s Chairman of the King of the Wing event, Steve Benna, recently presented $1,500 checks to each organization.
Held in May at John J. Collins Park, King of the Wing was a competition between chicken wing chefs awarded in various categories. Nearly 500 people enjoyed the festivities, which included craft and other food vendors, along with the hot dog eating contest. The Chamber is already planning next year’s event.