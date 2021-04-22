Galeton Borough Council will make minimal repairs to the Berger Lake dam so the majority of a grant can be used to dredge the lake.
At its meeting April 14, council reviewed the dam study by Schnabel Engineering, which detailed repairs needed to the dam before the lake can be dredged.
The first option included just cosmetic work, since the dam is structurally sound, costing between $70,000 to $100,000. According to meeting minutes, this option would leave the majority of a grant from the Department of Conservation and National Resources to cover dredging the lake.
The second option’s more extensive repairs came in at $500,000 to $1 million and the third option would cost up to $3 million.
Council voted unanimously to accept the first option, as long as it includes repairing the dam’s flashboards.
Also at the meeting, council heard from Borough Foreman Joe Cimino that a survey was completed on the Germainia Street well, which is a potential second source of water for the borough. He also said the Potter County commissioners designated $26,000 for Galeton to test West Branch as a potential source. The Galeton Borough Authority cannot contribute to the cost of the second water source project, but the borough will seek grant funding.
Also at the meeting, council:
- Voted to allow Goodyear Hose Company to use John J. Collins Memorial Park for fireworks and Red Suspender Weekend as long as COVID regulations are followed. See the sidebar for more information.
- Announced spring cleanup for residents and businesses is 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, May 22. Demolition materials will not be accepted. For a list of items accepted, visit the borough’s Facebook page.
- Voted to purchase the vacant lot next to the new borough building on Main Street for
- $5,000, pending a review by Borough Solicitor Mike Plummer.
- Appointed Mike Brown to fill a vacancy on the borough authority for a five-year term.
- Heard Police Chief Ian Creech’s monthly report: three traffic warnings, four traffic citations, three thefts, eight ordinance violations six animal complaints and one Children & Youth Services referral. Creech also thanked John’s Sporting Goods for a $500 donation to be put toward a body camera for the department.Learned that Plummer will review a potential agreement with Drone Services to be available for certain police events.
- Voted to purchase a new outdoor trash can and back door for the library. Borough Secretary Andrea Caracciolo also said the library was seeking to change all the locks, dry wall and paint the bathroom, get the carpets cleaned, sell the current shed to buy a larger one and put in a sidewalk and run electricity to the shed. Grant money will be sought to cover some of the cost.
Galeton Borough Council meets at 7 p.m. every second Wednesday at the new borough building, 24 W. Main Street.