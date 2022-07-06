GALETON — The 37th Red Suspender weekend, held Friday, July 1 and Saturday, July 2 continued the tradition of small-town family fun, concluding with a memorable fireworks display.
Thousands of people travel from near and far to be a part of this event. Perhaps it is the welcoming midway at the grounds of Berger Lake that appeal to a sense of nostalgia. Maybe it’s the town’s parade that starts at the high school and ends at Main Street.
Most in attendance would agree Galeton’s fireworks, hands-down, are the best in the area.
The display, mirrored on and over Berger lake, while coupled with massive “booms” that are physically felt as they reverberate from one mountain to another, is nothing short of spectacular. It’s common to observe people in the early morning hours claiming prime viewing spots with blankets and chairs along the bank of Berger Lake.
The fireworks began promptly at 10 p.m., welcomed by cheering.
“I haven’t seen Galeton’s fireworks since I was a kid visiting my grandparents at their house on Germania Street,” said Jacqueline Bald, from Buffalo, N.Y. “That was over 40 years ago. So, yes, I’m definitely excited to see them again.”
On the midway, the ferris wheel made an appearance to the delight of many, after being absent for several years.
Galeton resident Chris Brackman said, “It’s really great that the ferris wheel is here again. It’s a big part of any midway; to have it here, after not having one for quite a few years is awesome. My kids are really excited to ride it.”
Craft vendors and food trucks lined the midway, while music emanated throughout the venue. Law enforcement officers from local departments canvassed the grounds during the entire event with minimal incidents reported.
Plans are already underway for next year’s event. For more information, check out visitgaleton.com.