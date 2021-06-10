Galeton High School graduated 21 seniors this past Friday, June 4.
Providing remarks and well-wishes were Valedictorian Ty Stover, Salutatorian Danielle Claycomb, Tim Huck (voted Teacher of the Year), Vice Principal Megan Walck, Principal Clyde Pierce and Superintendent Alanna Huck. Welcoming attendees was Thomas Walbridge, with Alexis Johnson and Makenna Shuemaker providing the senior tribute.
Huck and Bonita Stover, president of the Galeton Area Board of Education, presented diplomas to the Class of 2021.