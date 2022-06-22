The first ever Wine Walk in Galeton, held by the Galeton Area Merchants Group, welcomed wine enthusiasts on Saturday, June 18 from 3 to 6 p.m.
Cheryl and Joe Polak, owners of Lydia’s Country Store on Main Street, Galeton were busy checking IDs, confirming those who pre-registered, signing up those who weren’t and handing out wineglasses, lanyards and shopping bags.
“This event is great for the town of Galeton,” said Cheryl Polak, event coordinator. “All proceeds from this event goes back to benefit Galeton in one way or another.
“We have 91 people that pre-registered. We definitely expect more, especially since the weather is cooperating nicely,” she said.
Wine tasters and their designated drivers were greeted by six area wineries, located both inside and outside businesses along Main Street.
At each stop, snacks and non-alcoholic beverages were available to those not wishing to consume any of the vendor’s offerings.
Cindy and Ron Pflug, owners of The Brick House, hosted two of the six wineries/distilleries at their establishment.
“We’re hoping that those who attend the Wine Walk leave here knowing a little bit more of what Galeton has to offer,” said Pflug.
“From good food to delightful shops and friendly people, Galeton is so much more than just being another small town that has Route 6 going through it.”