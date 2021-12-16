Galeton residents won’t see a tax increase for 2022, as decided by borough council at its meeting Wednesday, Dec. 8.
The tax rate will remain steady at 27.63 mills; it was increased by 2 mills for 2021. Water and sewer rates will also remain steady in 2022.
Council also adopted its budget in the amount of $1,278,260.
Also at the meeting, accepted the 2022 fire contract in the amount of $19,440. They noted this is the 13th year Goodyear Hose Company has not raised its contract fee.
Borough office
The borough office, which was just moved into a few months ago, is in need of a new heating system. According to meeting minutes, $1,600 was just paid in repairs to the system, which is reportedly “on its last legs.” Borough Secretary Andrea Caracciolo will seek quotes for a new system.
The building is also in need of a generator, which is in the budget for next year. However, the generator needed is reportedly on back order. Council voted to allow Steve Haskins to put the order in when they become available.
Council approved the purchase of a new Toshiba all-in-one copier/fax/scanner/laser printer. Toshiba will pay the remainder of the borough’s current lease with Xerox and ship the copier back to them. The borough currently pays $168 per month for the Xerox copier. The Toshiba machine will cost $161 per month and will replace four machines.
Council also learned from Caracciolo that Granville Burke donated the new flags hanging at the office, for which council expressed its thanks and appreciation.
Other business
Also at the meeting, council:
- Heard from Caracciolo that all permits for the lake dredging have been acquired by the project’s engineers, who are meeting soon to schedule sending out bid packets. Caracciolo said the engineers hope that will happen in January. She also said Nittany Minit Mart has been contacted about allowing trucks to haul silt from the site through the gas station’s truck entrance.
- Discussed the possibility of a new site for residents to take their yard debris. The current site is closed, as mandated by DEP due to being close to the creek.
- Received information about a state program that loans up to $300,000 to care for blighted properties. The borough plans to apply when the application opens next June.
- Discussed the federal infrastructure grant money for shovel-ready projects. Council said they plan to apply as soon as it’s available, with paving at the top of their list.
- Learned that the Department of Environmental Protection has mandated sewer plant testing twice a week now instead of once.
- Heard from Borough Foreman Joe Cimino that work has begun on the Germania Street wall.
- Heard Police Chief Ian Creech’s monthly report: 15 traffic violations, two ordinance violations, one criminal mischief, two domestics, two suspicious persons/vehicles, two welfare checks, six assists and 26 other calls.
Galeton borough council meets next at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 12.