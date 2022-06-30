The 37th annual Red Suspender Weekend will celebrate American independence with live music, food, crafts, vendors and what is frequently called the best fireworks display in the region.
Visitors will throng to Galeton this weekend for the annual event, which packs this small borough with visitors from the area, neighboring counties and beyond.
Activities kick off in John J. Collins Park in centertown Galeton on Friday night. At 5 p.m., tickets will go on sale for the $7,000 cash money drawing. Tickets will continue to be sold until the prize drawing at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Live music will play from 6-10 p.m. Friday. Along with the music, there’s food and rides.
On Saturday, the celebration begins with a 5K run and 2K walk at 8:30 a.m. beginning at St. Bibiana’s Parish Center.
The Galeton Chamber of Commerce-sponsored parade leads off at 11 a.m. The line-up will be from 8:30-10:15 a.m. in the parking lot of the Galeton Area School District. At 11 a.m., the parade will march from the school grounds onto Bridge Street, then Germania Street, Union Street and finally West Street.
Pre-registration of parade units is requested and will make entries eligible for judging and trophy consideration. Parade trophies are awarded at 1 p.m. at the park Pavilion.
The park opens at noon with food crafts, vendors and rides set against the backdrop of life music from the pavilion. Among the performers at the pavilion are DownBeat Percussion, the drum line for the Buffalo Bills, and the Caledonian Highlanders Pipe & Drum Band.
The event closes with the area’s “best fireworks display” starting at 10 p.m.
For information, call 814-203-8131.