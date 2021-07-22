It will cost an estimated $500,000 to dredge Berger Lake, as reported at Galeton Borough Council’s meeting July 14.
Eric Banks of Stiffler McGraw, who attended the meeting by phone, requested council review the preliminary plans he sent in order to submit them to the Army Corps of Engineers for approval. Councilmembers said they planned to review the plans after the meeting.
Borough Solicitor Mike Plummer also said the engineer on the lake project requested an agreement for the Department of Environmental Protection between the borough and landowner Rod Fontanella. The agreement would outline how fill dredged from the lake is going to be used; DEP needs assurance it won’t be used for a gravel pad. Fontanella plans to use the material to level off a field to plant grass and mow.
Plummer also told council that construction easements are needed for Eggler Alley so trucks can use it to access borough property to transport the fill from the lake. Plummer and alley to access Borough property to transport the fill from the lake. He and Borough Secretary Andrea Caracciolo will work on the easements.
Also at the meeting, council:
Learned that the state will be opening parts of Germania, West, Union and Bridge streets for its ATV Pilot Program.
Heard from Caracciolo that borough received $6255.91 in Act 13 funds, which hasn’t yet been earmarked for use.
Learned from Plummer that the deed for the lot next to the new borough building was invalid since it was signed in different counties. He said a new deed has been sent to the prior owners for signatures.
Approved moving forward with an engineering design requested by the Gale Foundation Board in order to bid out replacing a section of sidewalk on Main Street. A grant from the Foundation to the borough will cover the costs of the design and bid advertisement.
Voted to refund a property owner funds that had been put into an escrow account in order to comply with the borough’s ordinance on property fires. It was reported the property has since been cleaned up since being damaged in a fire.
Learned from Joe Petrencsik that the VFW has agreed to allow their veteran’s memorial to be relocated from the cemetery to a cement pad at John J. Collins Park off Union Street. He said a local business will donate a 30-foot flag pole to fly the American flag, a POW flag and a state flag. Electric will be installed at the site and lights added to shine on the flag pole and monument. Council voted to pay for expenses incurred to move the memorial.
Granted Galeton School Principal Clyde Pierce permission to apply for a $5,000 non-matching grant from PA Wilds to study the logistics of installing a splash pad at the park. Pierce said this grant could lead to a future DCNR grant with matching funds.
Approved paying for the portable toilets used at Red Suspender Weekend since the borough already pays for the ones used for the fireworks show the same weekend.
Heard concerns from resident Brad Bierley shared about the environmental impacts of Chinese lanterns set off during July 4. He told council he researched potential solutions, and that according to Rep. Clint Owlett, nothing prohibits municipalities from regulating such lanterns. He also said another state representative out of Lancaster County has a bill pending to outlaw releasing the lanterns across the state. Plummer said he would research the matter and draft an ordinance for the borough.
Learned that a rat problem on Fairview Avenue has ceased after nine were trapped and killed about a month ago.
Entered an executive session to discuss the purchase of the lot next to the borough building. No action was taken after the meeting reconvened.
Galeton Borough Council meets at 7 p.m. every second Wednesday of the month at the borough office on Main Street.