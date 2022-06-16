GALETON — Love was in the air on Saturday, June 11 at the dedication of the Denny Dean Rose Garden here.
Doug Droppa, Dean’s longtime partner, unveiled the garden on the north side of Main St. as a tribute to Dean.
“This is a way to share the joy and spread our love to others,” Droppa said.
Droppa received permission from the borough to renovate the lot and remove the debris that had collected over the years. The township owns the property and all funding for the garden comes from private donations.
Dean and Droppa met at a Galeton Chamber meeting on June 11, 1996. They worked together on many projects “while gradually falling in love,” Droppa said. The garden was dedicated 26 years to the day that they met; June 11 is also Denny’s birthday.
“Her family was no doubt excited at the birth of the baby, but if they had known how much love, joy and beauty she would bring into the world there would have been parades and fireworks,” Droppa said. “We can never see the impact one person can have on the world.”
“And if I had had known on June 6, 1996 how much love she would bring to me, there would have been violins, flowers, sonnets and love songs.”
Droppa’s family had a love of gardens and he has been involved in the creation of public gardens in the past. There are currently 18 rose bushes planted and the lawn has been reseeded. Droppa plans to plant a new bush for every anniversary they celebrate in the future.
The wrought-iron arch will eventually support climbing roses and a commemorative plaque will be mounted on the stone wall to the right of the arch. Some plantings are in memory of family members and notable townspeople.
Droppa foresees the garden becoming a place of peace and calm where people will take senior pictures and engagement photos. The rosebushes have ID tags.
“Perhaps visitors will note a rose they particularly love, and get their own. That way, more beauty and joy will be passed to others,” Droppa said.
Droppa noted that the garden will benefit the community at large. Plans are in the works for a picnic table and geocaching and Pokemon Go stations to join the existing bench.
“This will promote tourism,” Droppa said.
“We won’t attract thousands of tourists, but we will attract some. This has the potential for far-reaching effects.”
Singer Kim Holcomb sang “The Rose” and addressed Droppa.
“I am blessed by how unashamed you are to plant your love in the middle of town,” she said.
Potter County Commissioner Barry Hayman was the keynote speaker at the garden dedication.
“This is a wonderful tribute for the town of Galeton,” Hayman said.
“It has the potential to provide much joy to many people for many years.”
Hayman also mentioned the importance of green spaces and the removal of blight.
“Green space is value added,” Hayman said. “Clean air, water and open spaces are very much in sync with our comprehensive plan for Potter County. Gardens like this can also serve as a template of the partnership between a resident and the borough.”
Galeton Mayor Katherine Garrote and Gleton Borough Council president Joe Petrencsik unveiled a dedication plaque.
“This plaque is a symbol of Doug’s devotion to Denny and to the dedication to the community that they share,” said Petrencsik.
Dean spoke briefly, appearing almost speechless.
“He loves me more than life itself,” she said. ”And I love him.”
The crowd enjoyed lunch in the garden after the ceremony, where three cakes were served in honor of Dean’s birthday, the garden dedication and Dean and Droppa’s anniversary. Each cake featured an edible photo of the couple.
Droppa’s entry was the first to be written in the guest book at the ceremony.
It read, “Denny, my love: I wanted to be the first to say that I hope this garden brings as much happiness to others as you have brought to me. I love you more than you will ever know.”