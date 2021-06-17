Galeton Borough Council is tabling its discussion about allowing ATVs on borough roads until a pilot program across the county gets underway.
The Northcentral Pa. ATV Pilot Project is being implemented over the next two or three years by DCNR, PennDOT and other agencies in order to test the logistics of allowing ATVs on certain roads. The pilot will include Galeton and Ulysses boroughs and Stewardson, Abbott, West Branch, Pike, Sweden, Eulalia, Homer and Summit townships.
At Galeton’s meeting Wednesday, June 9, council discussed issuing permits to ride on certain borough streets if the state decides to open up its surrounding roads. A meeting coming up with state officials will shed more light on the pilot.
Also at the meeting, council:
• Heard from Borough Foreman Joe Cimino that one storage trailer at the borough garage is now cleaned out and has an interested party wanting it. Council decided to give it away for free, as long as it’s not kept in the borough.
• Learned that PennDOT only cleans bridges in town, and that it’s up to the borough to clean other state roads there. Cimino said there isn’t enough manpower to take that on at this time.
• Said the borough applied for funds to repair sidewalks from the Gale Foundation to help pay the cost, which was quoted at $12,500 and $12,275. Repairs would be completed after the Fourth of July celebrations.
• Heard from Borough Solicitor Mike Plummer that he drafted a deed for the vacant lot next to the new borough building on Main Street. The deed just needs an updated address and signatures from the lot’s current owners.
• Considered an idea from Councilmember Doug Droppa to install a botanical garden in the vacant lot next to the new borough building on Main Street. He told council he would design, fund, plant and maintain it as long as it is named the Denny Dean Rose Garden and Botanical Research Plot. He said it will cost approximately $5,000 in a five-year span.
• Decided the designated parking spot for the police car will be the first spot near the fire hydrant in front of the borough building. This will be included in the next Omnibus Ordinance amending certain ordinances.
• Learned that a battery backup unit for the traffic light has been installed.
• Heard the monthly police report from Chief Ian Creech: 10 ordinance violations, two animal complaints, six traffic warnings, seven traffic citations, one criminal mischief, five medical/fire calls and one CYS referral.