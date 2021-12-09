It’s winter already, three weeks early. Starting in early November we had windy and cold conditions. Morning readings were in the 20s and on the 6th it was 20 degrees. The remainder of the month of November remained in that cold, cloudy and windy pattern.
The average high temperature for the month is 45 degrees and the average low is 27 degrees. The average rainfall is 3.07”. Last year we received 3.47” with 3.5” of snow. This year (2021) we received 1.63” of rainfall and 5.2” of snow. We had four days with 1” of snow or more on the ground. The greatest snow depth was 2” on the 19th, 28th and 29th. We had two foggy mornings and I reported eight days with a trace of snow.
So there you have it. You may now put the lawn tractors and mowers away and get your shovels and tractor blades out for the winter. I did hear the sound of people mowing their lawns through mid November. I guess it is more fun than plowing snow.
Have a nice winter and a Merry Christmas.
Henry W. Lush
National Weather Service Observer