Do you remember the “Kookaburra” song? The kookaburra is a little bird with a big laugh. Native to Australia, the loud distinctive call of the laughing bird is used as a stock sound for jungle movies.
The kookaburra was just one of a dozen exotic animals shown to a packed house at the Galeton Public Library. The children sat mesmerized as a parade of reptiles, parrots and a chinchilla were introduced. Each one was characterized by their habits and habitats.
The show was an opportunity for people to see animals from around the world. The creatures are presented as “ambassadors” whose mission is to educate and inform. It is a fun experience for children and adults.
Presentations can be reserved for nearly any type of venue. More information can be found on Exotic Edventures’ website or Facebook page.