The winter month of February performed well. It was rather cold and snowy, however it fell short of February 2014. That February was the coldest on record in Pennsylvania. Remember the polar vortex?
It is interesting to note that since Nov. 1, I have recorded only one zero degree morning and that occurred on Nov. 19. I have not noted any below zero mornings here in Galeton. I believe that is not the case in West Pike and Abbott townships. Of course we still have three more weeks of winter left to go.
We have had 1” or more of snow on the ground since Dec. 18.
The month started out cold and snowy. We received almost 9” of snow thanks to that east coast storm. However, we did miss that big event with places east of here receiving 2 to 3 feet of snow and a location north of Binghanton was fortunate to measure 4’.
The month continued on with cold single-digit morning readings and daytime highs below freezing.
Our greatest snow depth was 11” on the 3rd. The average snow depth for February was 5.6”
This year we received 2.11” of rain and melted snow and 20.8” of snow. Last year we received 3.39” of rain and melted snow. The snowfall total was 13.8”.
The average high temperature for February is 31 degrees and the average low is 19 degrees. The average rainfall total is 2.2”.
There you have it, but remember we sometimes receive some major snowfalls in March.