January started out cold but up through mid month temperatures were running slightly above normal, however the last 10 days it turned colder and we were slightly below normal.
We retained our snow cover which arrived Dec. 18. All 31 January days we had 1” or more snow on the ground. Of course those living on the north side of Galeton saw some bare spots The sun is getting higher in the sky and stays there longer.The deepest snow depth was 5” on the 4th.
January we received 6.9” of snow. Rainfall and melted precipitation measured 1.57”. Last year we received 8.8” of snow and 1.89” of melted snow and rain. We had four days with sleet or ice pellets. We had a glaze of frozen rain on the 26th. We observed fog for six days.
Our January weather has brought the snowmobilers back to Potter County. Lyman Lake is frozen over and the ice fishermen are happy.