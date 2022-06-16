GENESEE — It seemed like everyone here knew Ed Moore. During his lifetime, Moore and his companion, employee and chauffeur Charlie Auman were regular sights in the downtown, the Gold church and the fire department spaghetti dinners.
Following his death in 2019, his friends and neighbors discovered something new. Moore was a generous man, leaving $25,000 each to the Genesee Area Library, Genesee Volunteer Fire and Ambulance companies and the Gold Community Church.
To acknowledge his generosity and the gifts, the community held Ed Moore Day on what would have been his 95th birthday, June 11.
At 11 a.m., Moore’s daughter, Debra Herr, children and grandchildren gathered at the library. Moore’s final gift couldn’t have come at a better time, said Christine Moser, president of the library board. The library received the check in 2020, shortly after the COVID-19 shutdowns began.
“The director called me and said, ‘You better sit down.’ I said, ‘Why? Are you quitting?’” Moser said. “She said no and told me about the check.
“With that monetary donation from Ed, we were able to keep things going,” she continued. “We will forever be grateful for everything.”
Those funds have carried the library through two years, when directors were unable to hold fundraisers for the library. A plaque in Moore’s honor will be placed in the library in recognition of his generosity.
Moore lived in southern Pennsylvania, running the Limerick Restaurant for 51 years before retiring. He purchased property near Genesee in 1964 and permanently relocated there in 1990, said his daughter.
“He loved Potter County so much. He wanted to move up here as fast as he could,” Herr said.
As a youth, Herr said she was less-than-enthralled by the quiet community. She has since grown to appreciate it and plans to move to the area soon, joining her son, daughter-in-law and two grandchildren who already live here.
Moore only made it through eighth grade, but he knew the value of education and reading, she said.
“He hoped this gift would inspire people to read and learn,” she said.
Next, the Genesee Fire and Ambulance company hosted the family for another plaque dedication. Moore’s gift was used to build a concrete apron in front of the new fire department building and garage.
Moore appreciated the service he received when he had to utilize those services, once in 1999 when a limb fell on him and broke his shoulder and when he broke his hip shortly before his death.
“Ed was a very special man,” said Fire Chief Chris Inzana. “This building he helped a lot with and our concrete parking lot he paid for. I don’t have words to say how much we miss him.”
Throughout the Genesee community, collection jars were placed in local businesses urging residents to “give like Ed.”
The family was unaware of Moore’s gifts, Herr said. She had talked with her father, but he assured her he had it under control.
“He knew everybody and I’m sure he put his mind to it and decided who would benefit for him leaving them a donation,” she said.
Herr thanked the fire department, ambulance members, EMT and’ drivers for their service.
“It meant so much to him; it means so much to the community,” she said.