GENESEE — The Genesee township secretary/treasurer was terminated effective Jan. 11 for allegedly misusing township funds and falsifying township records.
Ashlee Dreas was placed on “unpaid leave” from her position as secretary/treasurer on Dec. 8, 2020 “until further notice,” township supervisors Dann Thompson, Bill Baker and Kristine Smith announced during the December 2020 township supervisors meeting, but did not give any more details.
The supervisors unanimously approved Dreas’ termination during Tuesday’s meeting. An internal township investigation revealed Dreas allegedly “misappropriated funds and falsified township records’’ during her employment as the township secretary/treasurer, according to the termination letter sent to Dreas on Jan. 11, which the Potter Leader-Enterprise obtained via a Right To Know request.
Supervisors did not give a reason or elaborate during the meeting. The Potter Leader-Enterprise asked why she was terminated, but supervisors would not comment, citing an ongoing investigation and personnel matters.
According to the termination letter, she was placed on unpaid leave while the township conducted an investigation into the township financial accounts and records she was responsible for. The township is continuing to investigate this, the letter states.
It was not immediately clear what funds were misappropriated or what township records were falsified.