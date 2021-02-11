GENESEE — Private citizens are not to be utilizing the township’s sand and salt supply in the barn, Genesee Township Supervisors reiterated during Tuesday’s township board of supervisors meeting.
People have been going into the sand and salt barn and helping themselves to sand and salt to take care of their own driveways, Supervisor Bill Baker said. He was concerned that if someone in the barn slipped and fell, and the supervisors knew private citizens were uses the supply, the township could be held liable.
Plus, it’s just not theirs to use.
“Some people, say, more or less, ‘Well I pay taxes. I actually bought it, I should have a right to come get it and use it for private use,’” Baker said.
Currently there is a rope across the entrance and a sign that says only employees are allowed.
Supervisor Dann Thompson said he was OK to help out in the event of an emergency — if a fire truck or ambulance couldn’t get through — but agreed that it shouldn’t be a free-for-all.
“We’re not responsible for your parking lot,” Thompson said.
Another sign will be placed at the salt and sand barn notifying the public that it is no longer to be used for private use.
With that, residents are also asked to stop putting garbage in recycling bins. Supervisor Kristine Smith said a video camera has been installed to see who has been doing this.
Supervisors tabled action on whether or not to implement a “porta potty permit.” The township’s sewer enforcement officer suggested the township enact that all porta potties for construction sites and sites longer than 10 days will need a permit.
The permit fee is $350.
Thompson said this has been proposed in the past, but the township has declined to move forward with it. In the past, the supervisors were it would help with liability issues. For example, if a porta potty is tipped over in a stream and there’s no paper trail saying that it was permitted to be there, the responsibility for that could come back on the township.
The township’s insurance company is reviewing it and will provide the supervisors with more information.
The supervisors received an official complaint about the condition of a property located on Rag Hill Road. The complaint dealt with trash, debris, abandoned vehicles in the yard and surrounded property values declining because the shape this particular property is in.
The township does have an ordinance, adopted in 2006, that states whenever a condition constitutes a nuisance, the supervisors can give written notice; if the property owner doesn’t comply within 20 days, it can go before a district judge, Smith said.
The board of supervisors received a complaint from a resident who was concerned that the board’s decision to appoint Supervisor Smith as township secretary/treasurer was a conflict of interest.
According to the Township Supervisor Handbook, every township has an appointed secretary and treasurer; those positions can be combined and if the board chooses, the secretary/treasurer can be a township employee or township supervisor.
“We’re well within our rights to have Kristine act as our secretary/treasurer,” Thompson said.
The Genesee Water Authority meets at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16 at the township building. The Genesee Library Board meets at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 15 at the library.
The next Genesee Township Supervisors meetings is 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 9.