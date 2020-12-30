GENESEE — Genesee Township Supervisors Dann Thompson, William Baker and Kristine Smith (who was appointed during the November supervisors meeting to fill a vacancy left by Jim Smoker’s October resignation) announced a township employee was placed on an unpaid leave of absence during their Dec. 8 meeting.
Thompson announced the township’s “former secretary” Ashlee Dreas is on an unpaid leave of absence until further notice. Dreas was hired as township secretary/treasure in October 2019. Smith was appointed as the temporary secretary/treasurer.
Thompson said there was an executive session held for “personnel issues” the day prior to the meeting.
During the meeting, Roadmaster Travis Miles reported there was some wind storm damage that took the crew a while to clean and said they also did some snow removal. They have been heavily focusing on blacktop and fixing potholes and sinking sections.
During the next month, Miles expects to be doing a lot of snow removal and plans to start equipment services. He hopes the weather remains decent, so pothole repairs can continue.
As of Dec. 8, the township’s general fund balance was $38,941.70; state fund was $92,376.36. The impact fund had $42,250.34; the park general fund had $10,099.50 and the park building fund had $3,381.20. As of Nov. 30, the solid waste fund had $49.05.
Supervisors unanimously approved the 2021 budget. Thompson said he feels very good about the budget, considering the circumstances the township was up against.
The office will be open by appointment only for the time being. Information will be posted online at www.geneseetwp.org. The Genesee supervisors will hold their reorganizational meeting at 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. The Genesee Township auditors meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021. The regular township supervisors meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 12 and will meet at 7 p.m. the second Tuesday of each month. All of these meetings are open to the public but due to COVID-19 restrictions, the exact format has yet to be determined. Those interested in attending either or both of these meetings should contact the township office at 814-228-3366 or bosgeneseetwp@gmail.com to be notified in advance of meeting format and to receive notice of virtual meeting attendance options.