A Glow Run 5K is planned for Saturday, Aug. 14 will benefit the Potter County Yellow Ribbon Suicide Prevention Program.
Check-in/last minute registration is 5:30-7 p.m., the Fun Run for ages 10 and younger starts at 7:30 p.m. and the 5K race for all ages begins at 8 p.m. The events are at the Human Services Office, 62 North St., Roulette.
The cost is $25 per participant or $30 the day of the race. Kids age 10 and younger are $15. Registration includes a T-shirt, water bottle, bracelet and glow sticks.
All proceeds go to Yellow Ribbon for suicide prevention strategies. To register, call 814-544-7315 or visit https://pottercountyhumansvcs.org.