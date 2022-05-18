Commissioners and emergency responders are looking to put a lot more smoke detectors in Potter County homes.
Commissioner Nancy Grupp recently announced that the county, the emergency management agency and local fire departments are partnering with the American Red Cross to begin a program to install smoke detectors in more residential homes.
The initiative, said Grupp, gained momentum following an April fire in Genesee that took the lives of five children.
“We as a community, we as a county, we as a nation tend to think bad things are not going to happen to us,” Grupp said.
“And we’ve seen over and over again that those who are not prepared, those things do happen. This tragedy that happened in Genesee was a wake-up call for us.”
The county will use the Sound the Alarm Campaign, said Hope Roaten, executive director of the ARC’s Midcentral PA Chapter. The program began in 2014 and, since its inception, has saved 1,275 lives, she said.
The campaign offers a combination of preparedness and education programs, combined with the smoke alarm installation.
Programs target school-age children, adults and seniors, including: Prepare with Pedro for K-second grade, Pillowcase Project for grades 3-5 and Be Red Cross Ready for sixth grade and up.
Details are still being finalized, but the ARC will partner with local fire departments, civic groups and businesses to go door-to-door to help residents install 10-year, lithium battery smoke detectors. Older smoke detectors would be replaced.
Volunteers will also offer to do a home fire safety check, provide a home fire escape planning board and encourage families to make a home fire escape plan.
Seasonal households may also take advantage of the program.
Residents will receive notice a few weeks prior to the door-to-door event and, if not at home that installation day, receive a contact phone number to schedule a visit at another time.
“Residents of rural areas are at increased risk of fire,” Roaten said. “We want to make sure to assist residents.”
Grupp said local fire departments are supportive of the concept and will play a role in getting word about the free smoke detectors to residential households in their coverage area. She hopes that volunteers will be able to do a new fire department area every few months until the entire county has been contacted.
The program will also need assistance from local volunteers, she said.
“I would like to see every fire department in Potter County participate in this, so that we get as many smoke alarms as possible in every residence so everyone has one,” Grupp said.