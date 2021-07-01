Lou Barletta, Republican candidate for Pennsylvania Governor, had a message and a promise for local residents when he visited Potter County on Tuesday, June 29.
“It’s critical we win this race. It’s the Potter counties, the Tioga counties, that will make the difference,” he said, before closing his remarks with, “When I’m governor, we’re going to always, always, always kneel when we pray and stand for the American flag.”
Barletta spoke to a crowd of about 35 people at the site of the Potter County Farmer’s Market in Coudersport on Tuesday. His visit was organized by the Potter County Republican Committee, chaired by Karen Cahilly with vice co-chairs Don Kudrick and Dan Coburn.
“I know he was awesome businessman; he started a business years ago and he grew that business, so he’s one of us and he’s got our values,” said Coburn in his introduction of Barletta.
Before stepping into the political arena, Barletta and his wife started a small business painting road lines. He said they grew an initial $29.95 investment for supplies into Interstate Road Marking Corp., one of the largest pavements marking companies in the state.
The Barlettas sold the business in 2000, the same year he was elected mayor of his native Hazleton, serving until 2010. From 2011-2019, he was Representative of Pennsylvania’s 11th congressional district, including all of Lancaster County and portions of York County, and in 2018, ran for the U.S. Senate, losing to Democratic incumbent Bob Casey by a 13-point margin.
Barletta announced in May of this year his plans to run for Governor of Pennsylvania in 2022.
“I always say, you won’t have to wonder what I’ll do,” he said. “When I’m elected, you just have to look at what I’ve already done in the past, because that will give you an idea of what’s to come.”
At Tuesday’s event, Barletta touched on a variety of topics:
Immigration
Barletta said he vehemently fought illegal immigration while mayor of Hazleton, and he’d do the same across the state if elected Governor.
“Imagine the population is growing by 50%, but not one cent of tax revenue is going to pay for the services you are provided. The city was going backwards, our quality of life was affected,” he said of Hazleton. “We welcome immigrants in America. That’s what this country is made of, but there’s a right way and a wrong way.”
On sanctuary cities, Barletta said, “We’re not going to be a sanctuary for people who are here unlawfully. We’re going to be a sanctuary for freedom-loving, God-fearing, law-abiding people who want to make Pennsylvania their home.”
Education
Barletta said better education, school choice and making broadband internet available to students in rural communities are priorities.
He added, “We will never, ever teach critical race theory in Pennsylvania while I’m governor. We are not going to teach children to hate each other. In fact, we are going to teach them to learn our history and be proud of our country we live in.”
On which sports transgender students should be allowed to play, he said, “I raised four daughters. They should be playing girls’ sports and boys should be playing boys’ sports. There’s no gray area.”
Police/EMS
Barletta said volunteer fire and EMS departments are the “backbone of communities” and securing more volunteers, coming up with additional funding and spreading awareness are essential because parts of the state wouldn’t be able to afford to pay for private services.
“We also need to make sure we stand up for the men and women who protect us in law enforcement, not only that they have the funds they need, but that they have the respect they deserve,” he said. “We’re going to back the blue all over Pennsylvania when I’m governor.”
Politics/elections
Barletta said he was one of the first in Congress to endorse Donald Trump’s 2016 Presidential campaign and that it was Trump who encouraged him to run for the Senate in 2018.
“When he spoke from the very beginning, it sounded like he was speaking to me, like he was speaking for me,” Barletta said of Trump. “That’s why I endorsed him when nobody else had the courage to do it. People in Congress laughed at me. They’re not laughing any longer.”
Barletta said heightened election integrity would give those running for office a fair shot, help secure good candidates, encourage people to vote and detect/deter the names of the deceased being used on ballots.
On the COVID-19 shut-downs in Pennsylvania, Barletta said the Governor shouldn’t have the power to pick “who wins, who loses, who stays opens and who closes.”