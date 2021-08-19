Dr. Nche Zama had some interesting things to say to the Potter County Republican Committee on Wednesday night, Aug. 11.
He has strong ties to northcentral Pennsylvania. He spent a portion of his career at Cole Memorial and has practiced at Guthrie Clinic in Sayre.
“I love Pennsylvania,” he said. “I would be a governor who would visit small towns.”
He is a cardiac surgeon trained at the Cleveland Clinic with a PhD from Harvard University.
The doctor’s message was that Harrisburg is in a coma and needs medical attention. The government has failed its citizens. Pennsylvania has the potential to deliver an economy that is globally competitive. Why aren’t its resources being used? Why have small businesses and poor communities been stranded in the wilderness?
Citizens are highly taxed, said Zama. The bureaucracy is bloated. Spending is not efficient and elected officials cater to the special interests.
“Our children are our most precious resource,” he said. “But we let our college graduates leave to look for jobs in a less hostile environment.”
A member of the committee asked if he believed that student obligation should be forgiven.
“I would set up programs to exchange debt for community service,” he responded. Graduates could decrease their indebtedness by working in their chosen field and at the same time gain experience.
In the healthcare system, he has worked to address the opioid epidemic and the mental healthcare crisis.
Dr. Zama strives for excellence. He works with a team of professionals, each of which is selected because they are the best at what they do. He would pick a high-performance team for every pillar of government.
“If you set low standards, you will get poor outcomes,” he said.
“I trust that I am among friends,” he told the group. “I am not here to get your vote. I am here to make you think.”