Democratic gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro visited the Potter County Democrats on April 14 at the Artisan Center on North Main Street in Coudersport.
Shapiro is the current Pennsylvania attorney general and is running for the seat being vacated by Governor Tom Wolf, who has served the maximum two terms.
The Potter County Democrats gave Shapiro a standing ovation as he walked in the door. “This is the coolest place I’ve ever been,” he said.
Shapiro outlined his broad agenda. Key issues are education, mental health, the economy and voter rights.
“Every student deserves a quality education; it’s right there in our state constitution. We need to get rid of these standardized tests, we need to put vocational and technical training in our schools, and we need mental health counselors in every single school.
“We need to grow the economy. We care about our neighbors and we need to build the economy opportunities in communities like these.
“Every day I see the powerful take on the people. I’m going to make sure Pennsylvanians don’t get screwed.”
Shapiro discussed the voter fraud debates that continue since the 2020 election. Republican claims of voter fraud have been found by numerous courts to be unsubstantiated.
“They lost every lawsuit,” said Shapiro. “There was exactly four cases of voter fraud found in Pennsylvania, and those four cases were Republicans. We won every lawsuit and they lost every lawsuit.
“Your Senator Dush here — there were already two audits done as required by law and they found nothing. He knows that, and he wanted more? He needs to deal in fact. He is a profoundly weak person.”
“It’s going to come down to the states. Texas and Georgia have signed into law bills that infringe on voting rights,” Shapiro said. “But not here, because of Governor Wolf.”
Shapiro took questions from the crowd.
A teacher from Austin Area Junior Senior High School asked, “I teach at the smallest high school in the state. There are so many kids going to cyber schools. When they leave, they take all their funding with them, and that’s killing us. What will you do?”
“I will let them take a reasonable amount of funding if they leave the school and not a penny more,” Shapiro said.
He also noted that he has been endorsed by the state teacher’s union, emphasized the need for better recruitment, respect and salaries for teachers.
Mary Jones of Shinglehouse works with seniors and asked about rural transportation and the minimum wage.
“I believe these small transportation network should get stipends from Harrisburg to survive,” Shapiro said. “They are vital lifelines for seniors and those with disabilities.”
Also impacting seniors is Shapiro’s plan to provide a $250 payment to car-owning households, his plan to expand Pennsylvania’s rent and property tax rebate program and the elimination of state tax on cell phone bills, which currently total 11% of a user’s bill.
“And the minimum wage must, at a minimum, be $15 an hour with an inflationary increase going forward,” he said.
Diane Weeks expressed concern about water quality and fracking.
“I was the first attorney general to file criminal charges regarding fracking,” Shapiro said. “Public health and safety is a priority. We need laws that tell us what chemicals are being used. We need to know what’s in the trucks that travel our roads.”
Shapiro urged the crowd to educate their friends and neighbors about the issues at play in the 2022 midterms.
“You have immense power,” he said. “You can’t find 50,000 people to vote Democratic here, but you can find 100 or 200.”
The Artisan Center is becoming a routine stop for Democratic candidates. Shapiro was presented with a large jar of pure maple syrup from Diane and Norm Weeks of Maple Spring Farm.
Shapiro pledged to come back. “I’ll be here as a candidate, and then I’ll be here as governor,” he said.