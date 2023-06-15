SWEDEN VALLEY — The Potter County Habitat for Humanity is looking for small home repair projects for this summer and volunteers.
Board members Dr. Marilyn Kistner, Carol Jackson and Logan Gorg met with media representatives to talk about Brush with Kindness, a program to perform small home repair projects for county residents.
A Lancaster-area church is providing an eight-person work crew which in conjunction with Habitat volunteers will work on housing repairs for four days in late July, Jackson said. The local chapter’s goal is to find projects and establish a work schedule. The same church sent a group in 2022, completing nine projects last summer.
Last year the group painted rooms, cleaned a water spring, repaired skirting on a trailer, pressure washed a deck, repaired a ramp, fixed downspouts, repaired soffit and fascia, trimmed bushes, cleaned gutters and other projects.
Individuals, families and even non-profits may apply for Brush for Kindness. The property must be privately owned and insured. The successful projects will also supply all materials for the work. Habitat and the work crew will provide labor.
Although there are income thresholds on the application, the program can be flexible with those. People should not be discouraged from applying by thinking they have too much income, Gorg said.
Jackson encouraged people to apply by mid-July so there is time to create a schedule. Applications can be found on the Potter County Habitat for Humanity Facebook page or at the thrift store at 1423 E. 2nd St., Coudersport.
Brush with Kindness will allow the local Habitat chapter to meet the national association’s requirement of having an annual project while it identifies where and who will receive the next Habitat house. Since the chapter formed in 1995, it has completed 10 houses, the last in 2021.
Habitat house recipients have an interest-free mortgage, must contribute 500 hours of sweat equity and are responsible for escrow, insurance and taxes.
The chapter is also in need of volunteers, not only for the Brush with Kindness project, but also to build the next house or even work in the store.
“People can volunteer in the store, move furniture and I’d love to get a building supervisor,” Jackson said. “We could build another house if we had the help.”
The group is currently looking for its next project, starting with either a lot or a community that would like to return a derelict property to the tax rolls. Potter County Habitat runs completely on donations of money, property and even unused items to fill the thrift store. The group holds fundraisers throughout the year including the Falling Leaves Festival, held on the Coudersport Courthouse Square Sept. 29 and 30. The event includes a square filled with vendors, kiddie carnival, live music and a parade. Applications for vendors and sponsors are available at the thrift store and the Artisan Center in Coudersport.
“We are totally dependent on donations here,” Jackson said. “All our funding comes from the work we do.”
The local chapter also gives back to the community in appreciation for the community’s ongoing support. Habitat donates to a veterans organization every quarter. In 2023, they donated to the Veterans Food Share, Healing Waters, LEEK Preserve and another to be identified. It supports the backpack program that sends home food for children over weekends. It has also supported the county Department of Human Services, A Way Out for victims of domestic violence and the Christmas House.
The thrift store is open 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday. For more information, call 814-320-0466 or 814-274-0219.