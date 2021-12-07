The keys to the newest Habitat for Humanity house in Potter County have been handed over just in time for the holidays.
Brittany Freer and her two children, Kole, 9 and Kiersten, 8, are the new homeowners.
Organizer Carol Jackson points out that there was something special about this Habitat project.
“This was the first all-women Habitat team in Potter County,” Jackson said. “Dr. Marilyn Kistner acted as the supervisor and homeowner Brittany Freer and her mom Kris Kessenden worked on it. I was involved with permits and administrative stuff.
“Our secretary Logan Gorg is also a woman; she did all the legal work involved in buying the land,” said Jackson.
Kistner is associated with the Williamsport Womenbuild. Womenbuild is the arm of Habitat for Humanity that uses all-female crews to plan, supervise and build homes.
Men are allowed to assist, but women must lead the effort.
Dennis Furman and D.J. Van Zile assisted with the building, as well as several of Freer’s friends.
“Marilyn had one eye on the money and one eye on the hammer,” said Gorg.
Because of the pandemic and various logistical roadblocks along the way, this project took longer than expected.
“Habitat rules say that the home has to be like new,” Jackson said. “We had to replace the skirting and shutter, and put on a porch and stairs.”
“This was a lot of teamwork,” said Freer. “It took over seven hours to hang the siding.”
Locals Cheryl Cahilly and her son Greg Gooch donated the double wide home in Jan. of 2021. Gooch planned to build Cahilly a new house on the land, so the donated home had to be moved.
The home was moved to a lot in Roulette that was donated by the estate of Boyd Jestes.
“The family didn’t want it,” said Jackson. “There was an old garage on the property that had asbestos and junk in it.”
Jackson arranged to tear down the garage and had the property prepared with water, sewer and other utilities.
Habitat held an official ribbon cutting at the new home on December 6.
“This is a dream come true,” said Freer. “I had all these things I wanted to say, and now I can’t remember any of them.”
Freer’s new home is 1904 square feet.
“My last place was super tiny,” Freer said. “The kids’ rooms were half the size. Now they can run!”
Freer is a nurse’s aide at Sweden Valley Manor. Kister presented her with a toolkit at the ribbon cutting and Habitat Board member Pastor Warren Cederholm of First Presbyterian Church in Roulette gifted a bible.
Freer’s new home is the third Habitat for Humanity house in Roulette and the tenth in Potter County.