The Old Jail Museum in Smethport, McKean County is maintained by the McKean County Historical Society. It’s a tribute to the founders of McKean County, those who spent their energy and lives making the county a better place.
But it’s also home to a ghost of a man who feels he was wrongly convicted.
Ralph Crossmire lived with his mother. One day, neighbors discovered the body of old Mrs. Crossmire. She had been beaten to death with a stout piece of wood.
Ralph stood trial. He claimed he was innocent. The sheriff and others believed him. Ralph showed that he was working in Mt. Jewett at the time of the murder. There were no witnesses to the crime. The evidence was circumstantial.
Despite that, a jury found Ralph guilty of murder. They built a gallows in front of jail. Ralph watched the construction through the window of his basement cell. On December 14, 1893, they took him to those gallows, walked him up the stairs, draped a noose around his neck, placed a hood over his face and hanged him until dead.
Ralph’s body was buried, but his spirit remained at the Old Jail. They say he holds no malice and is more a prankster. Perhaps that indicates the generous heart of an innocent man.
He hides the car keys of the museum manager, taking them from her desk and leaving them on a lamp near the front entrance just before closing. A photograph of the 1930 Port Allegany baseball team held a place of honor in a locked display case. Ralph removed it one day. He kept it overnight, returning it the next day and leaving it on top of the fire alarm system in the basement.