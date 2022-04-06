More than 325 kids, parents, teachers and grandparents attended the performance by the Harlem Wizards, a professional basketball team created in 1962 by sports promoter Howie Davis.
Unlike most basketball teams, the Harlem Wizards are not primarily focused on winning the game. Instead, their aim is to entertain the crowd using a variety of basketball tricks and alley oops and that’s exactly what they did at the Austin Area School last week.
The Wizards welcomed the Wiz Kids down to the floor to participate in pre-game activities. Parents said the Harlem Wizards are the real deal when it comes to family entertainment and crowd interaction. Slam dunks and high-flying antics brought people to the game, but what they left talking about is how much they laughed and enjoyed themselves.
One of the highlights of the night was when all the children and their parents/grandparents came out of the stands and danced. All you could see was cameras and smiles throughout the gymnasium. This event was great for the children and the whole community, said one parent.
AHS staff and students formed their team 16720MG and played an exciting non-traditional game against the Wizards which consisted of lot of fun and tricks.
Staff members at AHS said the kids came to school the next day talking about the awesome time they had, wearing their autographed items purchased at the game the night before. Teachers and students are still talking about the great time they had.
The AHS Class of 2023 hosted the Harlem Wizards as a fundraiser.
According to the Class Advisor Brooke Shupe, monies earned from the event will be used towards prom, senior class trip, senior banquet, graduation and many other activities by the class in the upcoming year.
Shupe said without a doubt the show was far more than just entertainment. The Harlem Wizards delivered on every promise and then some.
It took only a quick glance at the packed house to recognize the smiles, hear the laughter and observe the unbridled enthusiasm of everyone there.
The Class of 2023 received nothing but compliments and praise for the event and they are planning to bring the Wizards back to Austin in 2023.