Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing, initiated and conducted by members of the Federation of Fly Fishers and Trout Unlimited, serves military personnel who have been wounded, injured, or disabled. Members aid their physical and emotional recovery by introducing or rebuilding the skills of fly fishing and fly tying, then using these skills on fishing outings and as lifelong recreation.
While initially focusing on the military personnel in the Washington, D.C. area, the Project has expanded nationwide and is offering its services and program to active military personnel and veterans in the Department of Defense and Department of Veterans Affairs hospitals throughout the country.
The program provides basic fly fishing, fly casting and fly tying classes and clinics for the wounded and injured personnel ranging from beginners to those with prior experience who are adapting their skills to their new abilities.
All activities and services are provided to the participants at no cost. Fly fishing and tying equipment and materials are provided to the participants, including equipment that accommodates their special needs.
The God’s Country Chapter of Trout Unlimited will host its 14th Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing event, in cooperation with the Moore’s Run Fish and Game Preserve, Tuesday May 23 through Friday May 26. The 2023 event is dedicated in honor of the Global Defenders of Democracy.
Members invite all local veterans to participate in the guests’ 40-mile motorcycle escort/parade through Potter County. All of the guests receive treatment at New York and Pennsylvania VA hospitals and sign up for our event through their respective PHWFF programs.
While the chapter has enough volunteers to provide the instruction, equipment and guide services for the 12 disabled veteran guests, it is soliciting donations to offset the cost of food, lodging, fly tying tools and materials.
A quote from a previous guest best explains what his visit meant: “The trip was overwhelming. I couldn’t believe all the people out there with signs and flags. It was really, really emotional, and they don’t know how much we appreciated that. When I returned from Vietnam 45 years ago, they didn’t do anything for us, not even in my hometown.”
To support Project Healing Waters, send a tax deductible contribution to the God’s Country Chapter of Trout Unlimited, Box 702, Coudersport, PA 16915.