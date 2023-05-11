Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing, initiated and conducted by members of the Federation of Fly Fishers and Trout Unlimited, serves military personnel who have been wounded, injured, or disabled. Members aid their physical and emotional recovery by introducing or rebuilding the skills of fly fishing and fly tying, then using these skills on fishing outings and as lifelong recreation.

While initially focusing on the military personnel in the Washington, D.C. area, the Project has expanded nationwide and is offering its services and program to active military personnel and veterans in the Department of Defense and Department of Veterans Affairs hospitals throughout the country.

