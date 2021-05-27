Sometimes, stories take on a life of their own, as did this one about a Vietnam veteran who collects aluminum can tabs for charity.
Ron Andrus, of Galeton, began saving the aluminum tabs 10 years ago, and said the project continues to gain momentum every year.
“The more people who find out I do this, the more people save tabs for me,” Andrus said.
Andrus last spoke to this newspaper in 2018, when he had collected 136 pounds — or 170,000 tags — to benefit St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, a benefit organized by 95.7 FM The Big Pig Radio in Olean, N.Y.
Normally, Andrus collects tabs for about two years, but the collection was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic.
As it came time to turn in his tabs, he weighed what he had collected.
“It was 185 pounds,” he said.
Inspired by the amount, he gathered tabs to reach a goal of 200 pounds — his personal goal, which would be more than a quarter of a million tabs.
With 206 pounds in his pick-up and his German shepherd Pearl in the passenger seat, he dropped off the tabs and learned that the beneficiary this year had changed. Instead of St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, the money raised would benefit a program that trains service dogs for veterans with disabilities.
It suited Andrus, who was a dog handler in the early months of his tour in Vietnam.
That’s where this story veered into another tale.
Andrus served in the Army, shipping out on Pearl Harbor Day in 1967 for Vietnam. He worked as a sentry dog handler, before transitioning to a door gunner on a helicopter gunship.
He returned home Jan. 23, 1969. Three months later, his younger brother Dave, shipped out.
In August 2019, Andrus called his brother and asked him to return with him on a trip to the Central Highlands of Vietnam.
“It was like the phone went dead,” he said.
His brother asked who would be on the trip. Andrus said it would be both of them and his oldest son, Gary, born while he was in Vietnam. “I’m in,” he heard over the phone.
The three men landed in Hanoi to start the 17-day journey. The two brothers learned they had been stationed at bases located about 60 miles away.
At the ammo dump he used to guard, Andrus laid to rest his pipe, tobacco and remaining cigars. He ended the habit in the same spot he picked it up 50 years earlier.
“It was the easiest thing I’ve ever done,” he said.
They traveled throughout the country, meeting their guide every morning around 8 and returning to the hotel at 2 in the afternoon, after which they’d visit the area and find a place to eat.
Everywhere they went, they were met by people who were interested in their story, happy to meet them and generous in all ways, Andrus said.
“We did what we should have done before,” he said. “We talked, we treated people like human beings. It was super. Super. Super.”
One night, he met a man of a similar age, who would have been his arch enemy 50 years earlier. The other man told Andrus, ‘You were young. You did what your country wanted you to do,” paused and said, “I was young. I did what my country wanted me to do.”
He added, “It’s over,” gave Andrus a thumbs up, rose to his feet, clicked his heels and saluted him.
The two veterans found it was a time of healing; Andrus’s son took copious notes and photographs and learned what his father experienced.
“It really made my son and I much closer together,” Andrus said.
For Christmas that year, Andrus received two hardbound books from his son. The first was titled “Vietnam: 50 Years Later,” and contained the hundreds of photos taken on the trip. The second was a transcription of notes taken during the trip, the restaurants where they stayed, what they ate and who they met on the journey. That book was titled “A Search for Peace.”
Andrus looks through the books from time to time, remembering.
“It’s not for everybody to return, but for me, my brother and son, we all agreed it was the best thing we could have done,” Andrus said.