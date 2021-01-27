Honor Roll
H100

Daniel Eskesen, principal of the Austin Area School, has announced that the following students, grades 4 through 12, have been named to the Distinguished Honor Roll for the second nine weeks marking period.

Students named to the Distinguished Honor Roll have maintained an average of 93 or above with no grade below 86; those on the Honor Roll have maintained an average of 86 or above with no grade below 77.

Distinguished Honor Roll

Grade 12: Abigail Everitt, Jackson Glover, Kylie Welsh

Grade 11: Carly Cooney

Grade 10: Hunter Bundy, Jacob Hooftallen, Keaton Shupe, Rachel Zeaman, Rebecca Zeaman

Grade 9: Ella Brewer, Marah Fowler, Kendyl Welsh

Grade 8: Dylan Clancy, Alexis Lentz, Isabella Rees

Grade 7: Lillian Clinger, Carson Cooney, Aedrik Fiebig, Kadence McKeirnan, Elizabeth Moate, Makayla Foringer, Darryn Vogt

Grade 6: Devin Clancy, Kellie Crumrine, Aleah Fowler, Kaitlyn Horton, Marissa Stuckey, Leah Zeaman

Grade 5: Peyton Bacon, Dalton Burgett, Lucas Fowler, Liam Fry, Tymber Nichols, Kaitlyn Geelen, Leah Kio, Treigh Roeske

Grade 4: Cailyn Ogden, Cayden Roberts

Honor Roll

Grade 12: Ethan Gola, Cierra Marks, Kendra Valenti, Timothy Butler, Jordan Glover, Autumn Hemphill

Grade 11: Kaden Blaniar, Shaylynn Nichols, Adam Lucas, Cameron Rees

Grade 9: Dawson Hooftallen, Savannah Horton, Warren Nelson

Grade 8: Blake Bennett, Breanna Gentzel, Leland Gola, Kathryn Rees, Mason Maxwell, Dawn Glover, Sabrina Perlmutter, Madison Housler

Grade 7: Pierce Bacon, Aiden Glover, Brennan Ogden, Alyssa Wilson

Grade 6: Anna Brewer, Mary Clinger, Deana Gola, Mackenzie Taggart, Scot Setzer, Leila Stuckey

Grade 5: Maggie Earle, Aric Glover, Elyssa Leightley, Maddox Marks, Brianna Barbour

Grade 4: Kyler Crumrine, Bryce Fowler, Marshall Hoppus, Joseph Zeaman

Tags

Trending Food Videos