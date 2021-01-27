Daniel Eskesen, principal of the Austin Area School, has announced that the following students, grades 4 through 12, have been named to the Distinguished Honor Roll for the second nine weeks marking period.
Students named to the Distinguished Honor Roll have maintained an average of 93 or above with no grade below 86; those on the Honor Roll have maintained an average of 86 or above with no grade below 77.
Distinguished Honor Roll
Grade 12: Abigail Everitt, Jackson Glover, Kylie Welsh
Grade 11: Carly Cooney
Grade 10: Hunter Bundy, Jacob Hooftallen, Keaton Shupe, Rachel Zeaman, Rebecca Zeaman
Grade 9: Ella Brewer, Marah Fowler, Kendyl Welsh
Grade 8: Dylan Clancy, Alexis Lentz, Isabella Rees
Grade 7: Lillian Clinger, Carson Cooney, Aedrik Fiebig, Kadence McKeirnan, Elizabeth Moate, Makayla Foringer, Darryn Vogt
Grade 6: Devin Clancy, Kellie Crumrine, Aleah Fowler, Kaitlyn Horton, Marissa Stuckey, Leah Zeaman
Grade 5: Peyton Bacon, Dalton Burgett, Lucas Fowler, Liam Fry, Tymber Nichols, Kaitlyn Geelen, Leah Kio, Treigh Roeske
Grade 4: Cailyn Ogden, Cayden Roberts
Honor Roll
Grade 12: Ethan Gola, Cierra Marks, Kendra Valenti, Timothy Butler, Jordan Glover, Autumn Hemphill
Grade 11: Kaden Blaniar, Shaylynn Nichols, Adam Lucas, Cameron Rees
Grade 9: Dawson Hooftallen, Savannah Horton, Warren Nelson
Grade 8: Blake Bennett, Breanna Gentzel, Leland Gola, Kathryn Rees, Mason Maxwell, Dawn Glover, Sabrina Perlmutter, Madison Housler
Grade 7: Pierce Bacon, Aiden Glover, Brennan Ogden, Alyssa Wilson
Grade 6: Anna Brewer, Mary Clinger, Deana Gola, Mackenzie Taggart, Scot Setzer, Leila Stuckey
Grade 5: Maggie Earle, Aric Glover, Elyssa Leightley, Maddox Marks, Brianna Barbour
Grade 4: Kyler Crumrine, Bryce Fowler, Marshall Hoppus, Joseph Zeaman