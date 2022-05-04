According to Travis and Jolyn Runkle, owners of Hemlock Campground, there were 101 kids registered in the annual fishing derby held this past Saturday, April 30.
The boy and girl in each age group who caught the largest fish won a bicycle. Winners were: 4-7 years old — John Clifford 14-3/8 inches and Ally McCachren 14 inches; 8-11 years old — Jacob Franze 23-5/8 inches and Madison Dirienzo 14-1/2 inches; 12-15 years old — Jacob McWilliams 24 inches and Layla Stuckey 13-1/2 inches.
Prizes were awarded to the boy and girl who caught the largest fish overall. Winners were Jacob McWilliams, who won a free mount donated by Ned’s Creekside Taxidermy in Shinglehouse, and Madison Difienzo, who won a free fly fishing trip donated by Featherman Creations of Penfield.
Thanks are extended to the Potter County Anglers Club and President John Harmon for raising big strong healthy trout for this event. Thanks to the National Deer Association for being present and all of the work they do to promote hunting. Thanks to all of the sponsors every participant received a prize.
Sponsors included Hemlock Campground, Potter County Anglers Association, Featherman Creations, Austin VFW, Ned’s Creekside Taxidermy, Kettle Creek Tackle Shop, Arbor Master, Scott Coy, Jarred Manning, National Deer Association, Carolus Trapping Supply, Ron and Marilyn Krepps, Driftwood Saloon, Diversified Energy, K-Camp, Coudersport Shop N Save, Potter County Beverage, Bill’s Handman Service, Captain Fred Forsythe Fishing Charters, Chris Bennett, Doug Kio, Sr., Leslie’s Septic Service, Robbins Stop & Shop, Sam and Mike Majot, First Fork Lodge, Chico’s Outdoors.
Without these sponsors, this event wouldn’t be possible.
Be sure and mark your calendars for April 29, 2023 for next year’s fishing derby beginning at noon.