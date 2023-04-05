COUDERSPORT — The Hotel Crittenden was the scene of a large, multi-department fire on Wednesday morning, April 5.
According to staff reports, the alarm sounded at 6:38 a.m. Multiple departments responded to Coudersport’s mutual aid call including Wellsville, Port Allegany, Roulette, Harrison Valley, Emporium, Shinglehouse, Galeton, Austin, Ulysses and Westfield.
Western New York Fire Alerts declared it a “mass casualty incident,” meaning potential for injury or death exceeds the local resources, particularly in regards to healthcare.
An entrapment on the fire escape was reported, but staff at the Leader learned of only one injury. Co-owner Chandra Livingston Knight received treatment at UPMC Cole for a broken ankle. Knight reportedly jumped from the second story to a lower rooftop and then to the ground.
Damage to the building and roof line was clearly visible from the street.
A barber shop housed in the building was also impacted by the fire.
The fire is believed to have started in an upper floor; the third floor is currently undergoing renovations. The guest rooms on the second floor were in use but all tenants reportedly escaped without injury. Several pet cats were also rescued.
Fire departments remained on the scene Wednesday morning to extinguish hot spots. For more photos, see page 7.
The Leader will reach out to the fire department for a full story next week.