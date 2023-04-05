COUDERSPORT — The Hotel Crittenden was the scene of a large, multi-department fire on Wednesday morning, April 5.

According to staff reports, the alarm sounded at 6:38 a.m. Multiple departments responded to Coudersport’s mutual aid call including Wellsville, Port Allegany, Roulette, Harrison Valley, Emporium, Shinglehouse, Galeton, Austin, Ulysses and Westfield.

