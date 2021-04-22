COUDERSPORT — Potter Pac, a warehouse located in Roulette and currently leased to TruckLite, is under consideration of being sold, the Potter County Housing Authority said during its meeting Monday, April 19.
The Housing Authority meeting opened and quickly went into an executive session, which lasted about 30 minutes, for “legal consultation” and to discuss the “lease of some real estate,” John Wright, executive director, in which the sale of Potter Pac was one of two topics discussed. He said a party previously inquired about leasing it; it is also subject to an existing lease.
At Wright’s recommendation, the board authorized him to contact area realtors for possible promotion of the sale and to seek advertisement for the bidding of the property with an established minimum bid.
The board previously requested an appraisal be done of Potter Pac, which is located at 1746 US Route 6 W, Roulette. The appraisal was done earlier this year; the warehouse’s appraised value was $395,000.
The Redevelopment Authority purchased the warehouse for $320,000 in 2012, according to the appraisal and the county’s GIS website.
It’s assessed value is $109,640, according to the appraisal.
Wright said TruckLite is aware that the authority is moving forward in the process.
The legal matters discussed in the executive session weren’t resolved, Wright said.
Wright clarified that he had not submitted his retirement to the board, after he said three board members called with questions after his resignation was written about in other publications and broadcasted on the radio. Wright has spoken with the board about his upcoming retirement, for which he doesn’t have a set timeline for, to ensure they have a solid “transition plan.”
This was brought up at recent board meetings, but Wright said they’ve been discussing it for two years.
“I have not submitted my resignation, nor have I announced my retirement. It is not going to be this year but it will be here down the road sometime, a couple of years,” Wright said. “It’s going to take that long to set up a proper transition.”
He said if Richard Duzick, deputy director, steps into housing, he will vacate his accounting position, and redevelopment will still be vacant. He encouraged the board to continue discussing the transition plan for when he does announce his retirement.