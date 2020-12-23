COUDERSPORT — A local business owner pushed for answers and transparency during Monday afternoon’s Potter County Housing/Redevelopment Authority meeting, but didn’t get too far.
Genny Tilton, owner of Wagner Ace Hardware, located along Main Street, Coudersport, shared concerns about rumors circulating through the county regarding Tractor Supply buying a property owned by the PCHRA during the meeting.
The property in question is the “former Adelphia trailer site,” behind Stoltz’s in Coudersport, John Wright, PCHRA executive director, confirmed. PCHRA purchased this property for $150,000 in 2014.
Tilton has been on a mission this past month to find the correct local government body to address her concerns to. She’s attended and made public comments at recent Potter County Planning Commission, Potter County Commissioners and Coudersport Borough Council meetings. All government entities answered her questions the best they could, but said they had no knowledge of Tractor Supply coming to town and referred her to the housing/redevelopment authorities.
Tilton asked the PCHRA board (Jeff Wilcox, Sean Wolfinger, Ellen Russell, Dennis Goodenough and Loren Fitzgerald) what Tractor Supply could bring to the county that isn’t already served by at least 10 other locally owned small businesses. She asked if there would be an open, competitive bid process on any land for this project, if there would be a public meeting on the lease transactions, a financial impact study focused on existing independently-owned businesses that currently comprise a significant percentage of what Tractor Supply sells, if other studies, such as traffic and environmental impacts will be conducted, among other things.
Wright asked her to submit her comments on paper and declined to go into specifics of most of the questions posed during the public meeting. He said most of her concerns “didn’t involve our agency at all” and they are just “selling real estate.”
“All our position is we were selling a piece of real estate, whether they’re buying a tract from us or there’s at least three or four other spots they looked at it, we wouldn’t even be involved in this project if they bought one of the other sites. It just so happened we happen to own the lot that they picked,” Wright said.
Tilton said that was an “oversimplified” way to look at it.
“If that piece of property has a trickle effect that impacts at least 10 small, independently owned and operated businesses, it isn’t just selling a piece of property,” Tilton said.
Wright said he understood, but from the authority’s perspective, it is just selling real estate. He said all board members have taken these things into consideration. He said the property has been advertised as for sale for years and the authority has entertained “at least half a dozen” possible developments.
Wright suggested she contact the developer regarding any studies planned, but would not say who the developer was during the public meeting. None of the board members spoke on the issue, except for Wilcox, who only spoke to say they needed to move on with the meeting.
Wright did not respond to follow-up questions from the Potter Leader-Enterprise, including if Tractor Supply was coming or who the developer is, before press time.
During the past month, the PCHRA’s entire staff, except Wright, was out due to COVID-19. Wright said PCHRA’s Deputy Director Rich Duzick has been out with an extreme case of COVID-19, but is on the mend. Other staff members have stepped up to ensure things continue to run smoothly in the office until his return, Wright said.
PCHRA’s website does not list the dates, time or location of its public meetings, nor does it include updated information on its board members or meeting minutes. The website doesn’t provide any information on how the public can attend its meetings virtually, either. The Potter Leader-Enterprise requested the authority and its members change this to ensure transparency and honesty with the public. Wright and Wilcox agreed it was important and said that would all be updated.
PCHRA meetings are held at 4 p.m. the third Monday of each month. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, meetings were held at the housing/redevelopment authority offices, 109 Market Street, Coudersport.