At open house events on Saint Patrick’s Day, Howard Hanna Professionals celebrated its new ownership in Wellsboro and Coudersport.
Formerly operated as Howard Hanna Realty Pioneers under owner Tom Saveri, the real estate offices were recently acquired by the Olean, N.Y.-based company.
According to Dennis Pezzimenti, owner of Howard Hanna Professionals, the company owns seven offices in the three locations plus Bradford, Smethport, Kane and Warren.
Saveri opened the real estate company in 2008, adding the Howard Hanna brand in 2014. Now 64, he is looking to transition into retirement. He will continue to work at the offices.
“This organization has the youth, financial status and knowledge base to take the company into a more modern technological era,” Saveri said.
Pezzimenti has known Saveri for several years and thought the offices would be a good fit when Saveri decided to step back.
“This fits into our wheelhouse,” Pezzimenti said. “We’re always looking to expand and grow our company. When the opportunity came up, we sat down and had several conversations, and ended up acquiring his offices.”
The staff will stay, and Pezzimenti credits office managers Carol Hoke in Wellsboro and Mary Jo Melton in Coudersport as being a “big part” of the transition.
Howard Hanna Professionals is planning to enhance the technology options for clients. The corporation uses technology to reach buyers and sellers to allow the company to expand its base into new areas. Buyers and sellers will have more agents and be able to use RealScout, which sends emails to prospective buyers as soon as the property is listed.
“Sometimes the buyers know properties are on market before the realtors do,” he said. “We also offer a 100% money back guarantee to a buyer. If a buyer is not satisfied with a house for any reason, we would buy it back from them.”
Saveri said he and the new owners share the same philosophies of customer service, marketing, brand and other areas, which made the transition “super easy.”
“They care about the clients and they care about the people who work for them,” Saveri said. “I’ve said from the beginning: this is as much to do about who we are as human beings as it is about making money.”
For more information, visit www.howardhannaprofessionals.com, call the Wellsboro office at 570-723-1600 or the Coudersport office at 814-260-1464.