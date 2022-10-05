MILLPORT — Bright skies and breezy, temperate conditions brought several hundred people to the Fall Festival at Millport, held on the Potter County Fairgrounds.

Vendors showcased their wares inside the many exhibit barns or outside. The Oswayo Valley Historical Society opened the museum doors on the grounds, inviting visitors to tour the collection of old-time tools, clothing, posters, fair books, farm equipment and household goods.

