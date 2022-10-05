MILLPORT — Bright skies and breezy, temperate conditions brought several hundred people to the Fall Festival at Millport, held on the Potter County Fairgrounds.
Vendors showcased their wares inside the many exhibit barns or outside. The Oswayo Valley Historical Society opened the museum doors on the grounds, inviting visitors to tour the collection of old-time tools, clothing, posters, fair books, farm equipment and household goods.
Ken Lehman brought an assortment of handmade wooden items under the business, Papa’s Wood Shop. Interspersed with the brightly-painted fall, Halloween and Christmas items, he had meticulously crafted pieces made using walnut, maple and birch. Different grains and finishes, cut in precise geometric shapes, played off each other on some pieces, such as a coffee table, cutting board, serving trays and checker board “and whatever else my wife can think of.”
Everything is handmade, said Lehman. He uses a lathe to spin out the legs of the table or the wooden Christmas ornaments. He enjoys the challenge of hand making items rather than computerized tools.
“It’s woodworking to me when you have it in your hands,” he said.
Saturday, Oct. 1, was a good day. Recently, he sold a lot of his products at the Garlic Festival in Cuba, N.Y. Of course, there were 5,800 people one one day alone.
Hillary Bird brought her son, Kooper, and young friend Ava to the event. They checked out the booths with Ava purchasing a hair scrunchie at a neighboring booth.
It was her first time at the Fall Festival, said Bird, although she’s been a fair-goer for more than 20 years.
“They have some good things,” she said.
“We come along for the food,” chimed in her husband.
Speaking of food, the chicken barbecue sold out shortly after noon. Other food concessions were available for the hungry, including Amish made baked goods.
Ruth Perkins sat beside the chance auction, selling 21 tickets for $5. Proceeds would benefit the fair, she said.
Against the background sounds of a cornhole tournament, outdoor vendor Me and My Boys Soap showcases rows of product atop Woolrich-style red and black plaid. The business of Charles and Michele Erway of Genesee, they began making soap from their show goat herd of LaMancha and Saneens. Although only six are milking, the side business supports the family farm. They use the traditional cold process to make the soap, adding natural oils for scents.
“I do the soap and shampoo; my wife does the lotions and bath bombs,” Charles Erway said.
Another newcomer was Heavenly Creations’ Sara Woodward, whose table top was loaded with fall-themed home decor. Based in Williamsport, she found her way here and found success with her garlands.
“My boyfriend lives in Turtlepoint, so I’m branching up here,” Woodward said. “I’m having a good day.”