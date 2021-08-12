History was made twofold last Friday as Potter County’s Jail Board of Inspectors met for the first time and appointed the county’s first female jail warden.
Angela Milford will serve as warden after being unanimously voted-in by the board at its first meeting last Friday, Aug. 6. Milford has been as a corrections officer and deputy warden at the jail for 28 years. Her salary as warden was set as $58,365.98.
A member of the public attending the meeting questioned Milford’s performance and why the warden position wasn’t advertised. According to state code (Title 61, Chapter 17, § 1733), the board of inspectors has the power to appoint a warden.
“The current warden at the jail and all members of the board had a high level of confidence in the deputy warden with her years of experience. There was a unanimous consensus that she’d be the best person for the job,” said County Commissioner Paul Heimel.
Prior to county commissioners’ vote in July to form the board, the position of warden automatically fell on the shoulders of the county’s elected sheriff. At previous commissioners’ meetings, Heimel noted those two positions are very different, both requiring a unique skill set and full-time dedication.
Potter was previously only one of two counties in the state operating without a jail board. McKean County is now the remaining county whose sheriff also acts as warden, but Heimel said the county is in talks to form a board as well.
“The sheriff-as-warden system harkens back to an era when operating a jail was geared toward punishment, confinement and removing menaces from society,” said commissioners in a statement released after the meeting. “That system was not designed to administer state-mandated services such as mental health/addiction treatment and other changes in the corrections field.”
Also at the meeting, the board:
• Affirmed board members as the three county commissioners, Heimel, Barry Hayman and Nancy Grupp; President Judge Steve Minor; District Attorney Andy Watson; and Drake. Heimel said according to state code, the county’s treasurer must also serve on the board, but that Treasurer Krista Miller chose not to participate. The seat will remain open until she either accepts or a new treasurer is elected.
• Appointed Heimel as board chair, Drake as vice-chair, Grupp as secretary, Hayman as controller and County Chief Clerk Jessica Giebel as administrator, a non-voting position.
• Decided meetings will be every first Friday of the month at 1 p.m. in the front conference room of the Gunzburger Building, Coudersport. The public can also call-in at 814-274-0844 and enter pin 114477#.
• Noted County Solicitor Tom Shaffer has been advising the commissioners on legal and procedural matters regarding the board, including preparing the first meeting’s agenda.
• Got a breakdown of the jail’s structure, physical layout, current inmate count and correction officers’ schedules from Drake and Milford. As of last week, the jail had 50 inmates with 48 being “full-time” and two serving weekends. Five female inmates are serving in surrounding counties, since only males are housed in-county. Milford said in order to one day house females, the jail would need female corrections officers and a larger facility since it’s at capacity with male inmates. The jail has nine full-time corrections officers and seven part-time officers. Three officers are assigned to each shift and the part-time positions also fill in when full-time officers are sick or taking vacation days.
• Heard concerns from Lillian Cowburn of the Free PA group about what the board will cost the county. Hayman explained all members are elected officials and their participation is considered voluntary and not paid.
• Entered an executive session to discuss personnel matters and pending litigation. No action was taken after the meeting reconvened.