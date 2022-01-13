The Potter County Jail Board is focusing on how to best serve its inmates, correction officers and staff.
The board held its reorganizational and regular meetings on Friday, Jan. 7, with all members in attendance.
Human Services Administrator Jim Kockler reported on the department’s efforts to facilitate an inmate’s re-entry into the community after incarceration.
One goal is to reduce the incidence of re-arrest and incarceration, said Kockler. The department utilizes two programs to help inmates leaving the jail to find housing, assist with the first month’s rent, security deposit and utilities.
An emergency shelter is now operational to assist people, not only inmates, with finding permanent housing.
“We think we make the biggest impact when they are on their way out (of jail) and we continue working with them after release,” Kockler said.
The biggest issue, though, is mental health.
“Jail is one of the largest mental health institutions in the state of Pennsylvania,” said Kockler, adding that sometimes people with mental health issues end up in jail because authorities are unable to place them in more appropriate facilities.
One aspect of that issue is providing additional training to correctional officers to help with crisis internvention. Kockler hopes to start a “Trauma 101” educational series that would be voluntary for correction officers, with the warden’s approval.
“Ultimately, the hope is to have training so situations can be de-escalated before it gets to a lockdown or someone being injured,” Kockler said.
Later this month, Kockler and Heimel will attend a webinar to learn what other jails are doing to address these issues.
Kockler is also working on a way to bring all the services needed by inmates into one program to reduce duplication and facilitate how those services are being provided.
“The goal is to take a fragmented system and make it more cohesive,” he said.
Heimel noted that Potter County will receive a total of $1 million over 10 years in opioid funds. Once official notice is received, the board will sit down and prioritize how to best utilize those dollars to provide the biggest impact.
“We want to make sure that we’re developing things that are sustainable and not one-time events,” Heimel said.
Commissioner Barry Hayman reported that he is continuing to reserach best practices to enhance employee morale and retention. The research is still preliminary, but there will be recommendations at the end.
A good place to start, said Commissioner Paul Heimel, is by observing National Correctional Officers Recognition Week, which will be May 1-7. Heimel suggested finding out what other counties, particularly rural counties, do to recognize their correction officers.